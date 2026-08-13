Colts' Cam Bynum Seizing Green Dot Opportunity With CJ Allen Out

The Indianapolis Colts entered training camp expecting rookie linebacker CJ Allen to have a real chance at becoming the voice of Lou Anarumo’s defense. Two weeks later, veteran free safety Cam Bynum may be taking control of that responsibility.

Bynum is currently wearing the green dot for Indianapolis, giving him the in-helmet communication with Anarumo and the responsibility of relaying calls to the rest of the defense.

Bynum Has Earned the Responsibility

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move makes plenty of sense. Anarumo has used a safety in this role before, including Vonn Bell in Cincinnati, and explained that having a veteran defensive back handle the communication can take pressure off a young linebacker.

It also helps that Bynum has proven he can handle just about everything Indianapolis has asked from him. He led the Colts with four interceptions last season and has continued making plays throughout camp.

Bynum reinforced that during Tuesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots, intercepting Drake Maye in the end zone to finish a two-minute drill. At this point, Bynum has a legitimate case as the best defender on this roster.

“If it’s a deep ball and I gotta run back to the huddle, that’s probably the most challenging thing,” Bynum said. “But it’s a fun thing to be able to be looked at by (DC Lou Anarumo), for him to trust me. … I know I can do it.”

There should not be much concern about whether Bynum can handle the responsibility. The bigger question is whether Allen can do enough once healthy to take it back.

Allen’s Missed Reps Matter

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake (58) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anarumo has been clear that Allen has not lost the green dot because of poor performance. When asked how the rookie had operated with the role, Anarumo said, “Really good, no issues at all.”

“We didn’t take it away from him,” Anarumo said. “It’s just that I feel like Cam needs to get practice at it just in case.”

The problem for Allen is that those missed practice reps are beginning to add up.

Indianapolis’ second-round pick has missed six of the team’s first ten training camp practices. A calf issue kept him out of the first two before a hamstring injury forced him to miss four consecutive sessions, including Tuesday’s joint practice against New England.

In Allen’s absence, the Colts have continued rotating linebackers such as Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bryce Boettcher, Austin Ajiake and Jaylon Carlies through first-team work. Meanwhile, Bynum has received valuable time communicating the entire defense.

Allen still has every opportunity to establish himself once he returns. He wore the green dot at Georgia, immediately handled the responsibility when he first returned to Colts practice and has given Anarumo no reason to question whether he can eventually handle the job.

But training camp reps are valuable, especially for a 21-year-old rookie preparing to command an NFL defense. Every practice Allen misses gives Bynum another opportunity to make the role his own.

The Colts may eventually decide Allen is still the best long-term option to wear the green dot. For now, Bynum is proving there may be no reason to rush that decision.

Allen can still become one of the most important pieces of this defense. But until he gets back on the field, Bynum’s grip on the green dot only gets stronger.

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