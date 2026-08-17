Colts Address the State of Their Ongoing Position Battles

The Indianapolis Colts have had numerous position battles playing out at training camp.

While some competitions, like the one between kickers Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader, have established a clear frontrunner at this stage of the preseason, most remain undetermined.

Colts' assistant general manager Ed Dodds recently revealed the team's overall vision for three of the aforementioned position battles. The front office is confident in what they're building at these spots, but Dodds' media availability shed some light on their overall grasp of each's situation heading into the 2026 regular season.

Linebacker

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' linebacker room underwent an overhaul at the position this past offseason after parting ways with longtime starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Although replacing Franklin's veteran presence was expected to be a tall task, Indy's linebacker room has flashed viable options throughout the preseason.

Top 2026 draftee, CJ Allen, has been sidelined for the majority of training camp with a couple of injuries: a minor calf injury that kept him out of the team's first two practices and a nagging hamstring that sidelined him for several more.

However, Allen returned to practice this past weekend, and the Colts are confident in where he's at regardless of how much valuable time he's missed.

Outside of Allen, who is essentially guaranteed a starting spot in the middle of Lou Anarumo's defense, the Colts' unproven linebacker room has intrigued despite regularly rotating throughout training camp.

Fellow rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher has shined brightly during the preseason and looks to have an inside track to earning the starting job alongside CJ Allen.

But it doesn't end there. The Colts' homegrown linebackers Austin Ajiake and Jaylon Carlies have each had standout showings in practice, while veteran newcomer and former Lou Anarumo disciple Akeem Davis-Gaither has proven to be a solid option in his own right.

Finally, undrafted free agent linebackers West Weeks and Tahj Chambers have showcased the very traits that led general manager Chris Ballard and Co. to take a swing on them post-draft.

“Well, going back to CJ (Allen) when he gets back, that'll make it a little more clear. But there's guys like Austin (Ajiake). He's always had the athleticism, but like the game just seemed fast for him for a while. Now it looks like it's really slowed down," Colts' assistant general manager Ed Dodds said about the state of the linebacker room before practice on Sunday.

"We talked about (Tahj) Chambers back in May, West (Weeks). I mean, some of those young guys have traits that – and they're not household names, but you're just hoping they can come in and ascend. And then Akeem Davis-Gaither's played a lot of ball. Then (Bryce) Boettcher’s coming on and you see his physicality. So yeah, it's not the household names that may make some nervous, but got to roll the dice sometime.”

They likely won't reach the same heights as Darius Leonard and Co. did from 2018 onward, but this new-look linebacker room is shaping up nicely for the Colts.

Wide Receiver

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver situation has reared its ugly head throughout the preseason.

Veterans Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have no doubt proven to be viable depth pieces under Alec Pierce and Josh Downs during training camp, but their overall ceilings deserve to be questioned.

The Colts have been prepared to embrace a committee approach at the team's WR3 spot since the offseason kicked off, and Ed Dodds reiterated that very sentiment by describing the team's vision as one that can afford head coach Shane Steichen a multitude of specialized options to utilize as he sees fit.

“I think it's like – I've always looked at it like putting together a basketball team, right? You’ve got those different body types and sizes. Like you got a point guard, which Josh Downs, and then you got a small forward, a power forward. I mean, that's what you're trying to do because there's different plays for every guy. They're scheming it up for different people and different situations, and you want to have those different body types and not just all the same guy," Dodds explained.

“I mean we're going to keep looking, but the guys – like Nick's (Westbrook-Ikhine) played a lot of football, and then Tread (Laquon Treadwell) has been around a long time. I know, first round pick, it probably hadn't been the career he's hoped, but we're counting on those two guys to come in and contribute. And then I mean, we're going to keep looking too, just like we always do.”

Dodds concluded his wide receiver talks by claiming that adding to the room via free agency is 'always' an option. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is not only the best option available, but would fit the Colts' room perfectly thanks to his consistency and familiarity with Steichen's offense. However, don't count out the emergence of third-year tight end Will Mallory as a legitimate passcatching option.

Quarterback

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) look on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Shane Steichen has preached consistency for the ongoing backup quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.

While neither has emerged as the clear favorite to earn the job through three weeks of the preseason, Ed Dodds reiterated Chris Ballard's goal of having competent options to back up starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Richardson spent the offseason on the trade block as he aimed to get a fresh start elsewhere, but returned to the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of finishing his rookie contract on a high note.

As for the Colts, they naturally wanted to do right by Richardson's wish, but they ultimately value their own team's ceiling most.

“Well, I think you take care of your own team first," Dodds said regarding the importance of having quality quarterback depth. “Yeah, I mean we want to have three that can play. So, if he's one of them, he's going to be here.”

So while neither quarterback has separated as the leader of the Colts' position battle, the team remains dead set on keeping both around for the regular season, so long as each plays well enough to earn a roster spot.

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