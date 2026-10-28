Josh Downs' Trade Request Pushes Colts Further Toward Full Rebuild

The Indianapolis Colts' roster teardown is gaining momentum, and Josh Downs could be the next player out the door.

The fourth-year wide receiver has officially requested a trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as Indianapolis continues its roster renovation following the departures of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Downs' request presents another pivotal decision for a team that's already begun looking towards the future. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, the Colts must do right by Downs and get him into a better situation while picking up assets for the future simultaneously.

Downs is Ready for a Fresh Start

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) looks on with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs' trade request, his comments Wednesday and the frustration he's shown in recent weeks all point toward a receiver who wants a change of scenery.

Asked about the possibility of a trade, Downs told reporters, "I'm open to whatever. Whatever comes my way comes my way, and we go from there."

He was also asked whether he would have preferred to sign an extension before the season, responding, "I mean, if it came my way, it came my way, but like I wouldn't say that."

Josh Downs talks potential trade + if he wanted a contract extension: pic.twitter.com/w2KuKEmym3 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 28, 2026

Downs' frustration is understandable. He's in the final year of his rookie contract and has watched the Colts' season spiral while struggling to influence games himself. Despite Alec Pierce missing significant time, Downs has recorded just 307 receiving yards and no touchdowns through seven games.

With Indianapolis trading away established veterans and shifting its focus toward the future, Downs has little reason to wait around for the franchise to find its footing. A trade would give him a chance to finish the season in a better situation and increase his market value heading into free agency.

What Could a Trade Look Like?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass and reaches the first down marker Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as one potential destination for Downs, with NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting that multiple AFC teams have expressed interest in the Colts receiver. While a deal wasn't considered likely this week, Schultz reported that a trade is expected to happen eventually.

#Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the #Steelers, and while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources. pic.twitter.com/lZ5rH5YyIF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are another team worth watching.

Kansas City has dealt with injuries to its receiving corps and could use another reliable target for Patrick Mahomes. Downs' ability to work underneath and create separation from the slot would give the Chiefs another option in the passing game. The New England Patriots could also make sense given Downs' familiarity with quarterback Drake Maye from their time together at North Carolina.

Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, and an acquiring team would have about 10 games minimum to decide if Downs is someone they want to retain, or if he's just a rental.

As for compensation, a Day 3 draft pick seems like a reasonable target for Indianapolis.

Downs hasn't established himself as a No. 1 receiver, and his modest production this season could limit what teams are willing to offer. Still, his age and remaining upside should give the Colts a chance to recoup an asset before he potentially leaves in free agency.

The Colts Need to Finish What They've Started

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs arrives to the stadium for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading Nelson and Buckner sent a clear message to the rest of the league: Indianapolis is willing to move on from the core it spent years building.

Downs' request makes it even harder for the Colts to justify holding onto players who may not fit their long-term plans.

There are other decisions to make before the deadline. Grover Stewart and Keenan Allen are among the players whose expiring contracts could make them trade candidates, giving interim general manager Ed Dodds more opportunities to recoup assets. Neither move is a foregone conclusion, but both deserve consideration as Indianapolis evaluates what comes next.

The goal shouldn't be to tear down the roster without a plan. It should be to identify the players who can contribute to the Colts’ next competitive window and determine what the others are worth on the trade market.

Downs has made his preference clear, and Indianapolis has already shown it is willing to make moves. The decisions made over the next week and a half should reflect the same commitment to the future.