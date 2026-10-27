Let the frenzy begin!

The Indianapolis Colts have started their trade deadline activity with a major move, sending left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

With the team sitting at 2-5 and facing questions about its direction, more changes could be on the way.

Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs and Grover Stewart are among the other players who could draw interest from contenders. However, DeForest Buckner stands out as a particularly intriguing candidate, especially with a familiar NFC contender potentially in the picture.

49ers Reunion Makes Sense for DeForest Buckner

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) is introduced before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have already emerged as a potential landing spot for DeForest Buckner.

San Francisco has a clear need up front after dealing with injuries along its defensive line. The 49ers have also been one of the NFL's best teams this season, starting 6-0 despite those absences. Adding Buckner would give them an established interior pass rusher as they look to maintain that success.

As for the financials, San Francisco entered the trade-deadline period with approximately $41.3 million in salary cap space, the most in the NFL. That flexibility puts the 49ers in a strong position to pursue a veteran like Buckner without having to make significant financial sacrifices elsewhere on the roster.

And of course, there's familiarity between the two parties. The 49ers selected Buckner with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the organization, playing a key role in their run to Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco traded him to Indianapolis in March 2020 in exchange for the 13th overall pick, which became defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Now, six years later, the two sides could reunite under very different circumstances.

Buckner is 32 and in the final year of his contract, while the Colts are gearing up to start a rebuilding phase. A return to San Francisco would give Buckner an opportunity to compete for a championship while allowing Indianapolis to recoup draft capital for a veteran who could leave in free agency next offseason.

The Colts are actively shopping Buckner, whose connection to San Francisco makes the 49ers seem like a trade partner of destiny.

Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs and Grover Stewart Could Be Next

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner isn't the only Colt who could be dealt before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name among the Colts' other potential trade candidates, although Indianapolis appears more inclined to keep him than move him. Ownership reportedly views the star running back as a key piece of the team's future, but that shouldn't make him untouchable.

If the right offer comes along, the Colts should be willing to pull the trigger. The 2022 Christian McCaffrey trade offers a useful benchmark, as Carolina received second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 along with a fifth-rounder in 2024 from San Francisco.

Taylor remains one of the NFL's top running backs, and Indianapolis should demand a substantial return rather than trade him simply for the sake of moving him. At the same time, the team shouldn't pass up a significant package of draft capital just because Taylor is a player it wants to retain.

Josh Downs is another possibility as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old receiver could appeal to contenders looking for a reliable slot target, although moving him would leave Indianapolis with fewer established options in the passing game.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart could also draw interest from teams seeking help against the run. Like Buckner, the veteran defensive tackle is playing on an expiring contract, making him a potential rental for a contender and another opportunity for Indianapolis to add draft capital.

Either way, Nelson’s trade is just the first of a few to come as Indianapolis strips its operation down to the studs, ready to start fresh.