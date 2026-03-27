Colts 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the 2026 NFL draft without their first-round pick and with several roster gaps to fill. The challenge that general manager Chris Ballard has brought upon himself is not ideal, but if he hits in the later rounds, he might save his job.

The Colts are searching for their first divisional title since 2014 and their first playoff appearance since 2020. After three weeks of free agency, the Colts still have several positions of need, especially on defense.

With that in mind, here's my first prediction of what this year's draft class could look like for Indy.

R2: No. 47 - LB Anthony Hill Jr. | Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

First and foremost, the Colts need to draft a linebacker. There are several linebackers with day two grades in this year's draft, but Anthony Hill Jr. sticks out as one of the most athletic options.

Hill recorded 69 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles as a junior. His 2024 campaign was even better, tallying 113 tackles, SEC-high 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pick, and an SEC-high four forced fumbles.

Hill has played nearly 2,000 defensive snaps in his collegiate career, and he's a player who can cover the middle of the field, rush the passer, and stop the run. He's as experienced an option as you can get in the draft, despite being a junior.

R3: No. 78 - S Louis Moore | Indiana

Indiana's Louis Moore (&) celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the departure of Nick Cross in free agency, the Colts have another starting spot left to fill at strong safety. Indy brought in Juanyeh Thomas, but he's only started four games in his brief career. They also have Hunter Wohler, who had reps with the first-team defense in training camp last year before being ruled out with a Lisfranc injury.

Indiana's Louis Moore one of the best playmakers in the FBS last season, hauling in six interceptions while recording 90 total tackles and three passes defended.

The third round might be a tad early to take Moore off the board, but he addresses an immediate need and also brings experience.

R4: No. 113 - EDGE Romello Height | Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) celebrates after recovering a BYU Cougars fumble during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height has reportedly met with the Colts, and with a serious lack of proven edge talent, Indy could use the young pass rusher alongside Laiatu Latu.

Height played four seasons at four different schools. His best year came last season with the Red Raiders, when he recorded 38 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles, all of which were career highs.

Height came in at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds at the combine. He's slightly undersized, but extremely athletic. He brings speed and burst off the edge, but he'll need to hit the weight room even moore to avoid being thrown around by bigger offensive tackles.

R5: No. 156 - WR Jeff Caldwell | Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) comes off the field after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colts have traded two wide receivers over the past six months, so they could use another young talent in the building. Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell recorded some of the best measurables of any receiver ever, earning a perfect 10.0 RAS score.

At 6-foot-5 with a 4.31s 40-yard dash, Caldwell has a rare combination of size and speed, similar to former Bearcat Alec Pierce. Caldwell could be an intermediary receiver who replaces what Michael Pittman Jr. brought to the table.

Over the past three seasons at the FCS and FBS levels, Caldwell has hauled in 24 touchdown passes. He could be the perfect red-zone threat for the Colts, and if he's on the board in the fifth round, he's worth the pick.

R6: No. 214 - OT Travis Burke | Memphis

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Colts also met with Burke, the 6-foot-9 behemoth tackle out of Memphis.

With Braden Smith heading to the Houston Texans, the Colts will need more tackle depth with the 6-foot-8 Jalen Travis projected to be the team's new starting right tackle.

Ballard has valued size at tackle over the last few years, which makes Burke a no-brainer if he's available in the sixth round.

R7: No. 249 - S Cole Wisniewski | Texas Tech

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Cole Wisniewski (5) looks to the sideline in the first half during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Cole Wisniewski is another Power 4 player with FCS experience. The former North Dakota State star recorded 92 total tackles, eight interceptions, 13 passes defended, and one forced fumble in his 2023 season.

As a Red Raider, Wisniewski tallied 78 total tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one sack. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he has the size to be a dynamic player at the professional level, and could even be used as a linebacker.

R7: No. 254: LB Khalil Jacobs | Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) gets ready for kickoff during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

To round out the mock draft, I have the Colts taking Khalil Jacobs off the board. It's another player that Indy has reportedly met with, so he makes sense as a seventh-round pick who addresses a positional need.

In 2025, Jacobs made 47 total tackles, defended two passes, and tallied three sacks. He didn't have the best raw numbers, and his agility grades are poor after a 4.54 20-yard shuttle and 7.35 three-cone drill.

Who knows, maybe Jacobs could become the next seventh-round pick-turned-starting linebacker by Ballard.