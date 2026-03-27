Colts 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the 2026 NFL draft without their first-round pick and with several roster gaps to fill. The challenge that general manager Chris Ballard has brought upon himself is not ideal, but if he hits in the later rounds, he might save his job.
The Colts are searching for their first divisional title since 2014 and their first playoff appearance since 2020. After three weeks of free agency, the Colts still have several positions of need, especially on defense.
With that in mind, here's my first prediction of what this year's draft class could look like for Indy.
R2: No. 47 - LB Anthony Hill Jr. | Texas
First and foremost, the Colts need to draft a linebacker. There are several linebackers with day two grades in this year's draft, but Anthony Hill Jr. sticks out as one of the most athletic options.
Hill recorded 69 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and forced three fumbles as a junior. His 2024 campaign was even better, tallying 113 tackles, SEC-high 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pick, and an SEC-high four forced fumbles.
Hill has played nearly 2,000 defensive snaps in his collegiate career, and he's a player who can cover the middle of the field, rush the passer, and stop the run. He's as experienced an option as you can get in the draft, despite being a junior.
R3: No. 78 - S Louis Moore | Indiana
After the departure of Nick Cross in free agency, the Colts have another starting spot left to fill at strong safety. Indy brought in Juanyeh Thomas, but he's only started four games in his brief career. They also have Hunter Wohler, who had reps with the first-team defense in training camp last year before being ruled out with a Lisfranc injury.
Indiana's Louis Moore one of the best playmakers in the FBS last season, hauling in six interceptions while recording 90 total tackles and three passes defended.
The third round might be a tad early to take Moore off the board, but he addresses an immediate need and also brings experience.
R4: No. 113 - EDGE Romello Height | Texas Tech
Height has reportedly met with the Colts, and with a serious lack of proven edge talent, Indy could use the young pass rusher alongside Laiatu Latu.
Height played four seasons at four different schools. His best year came last season with the Red Raiders, when he recorded 38 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles, all of which were career highs.
Height came in at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds at the combine. He's slightly undersized, but extremely athletic. He brings speed and burst off the edge, but he'll need to hit the weight room even moore to avoid being thrown around by bigger offensive tackles.
R5: No. 156 - WR Jeff Caldwell | Cincinnati
The Colts have traded two wide receivers over the past six months, so they could use another young talent in the building. Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell recorded some of the best measurables of any receiver ever, earning a perfect 10.0 RAS score.
At 6-foot-5 with a 4.31s 40-yard dash, Caldwell has a rare combination of size and speed, similar to former Bearcat Alec Pierce. Caldwell could be an intermediary receiver who replaces what Michael Pittman Jr. brought to the table.
Over the past three seasons at the FCS and FBS levels, Caldwell has hauled in 24 touchdown passes. He could be the perfect red-zone threat for the Colts, and if he's on the board in the fifth round, he's worth the pick.
R6: No. 214 - OT Travis Burke | Memphis
The Colts also met with Burke, the 6-foot-9 behemoth tackle out of Memphis.
With Braden Smith heading to the Houston Texans, the Colts will need more tackle depth with the 6-foot-8 Jalen Travis projected to be the team's new starting right tackle.
Ballard has valued size at tackle over the last few years, which makes Burke a no-brainer if he's available in the sixth round.
R7: No. 249 - S Cole Wisniewski | Texas Tech
Cole Wisniewski is another Power 4 player with FCS experience. The former North Dakota State star recorded 92 total tackles, eight interceptions, 13 passes defended, and one forced fumble in his 2023 season.
As a Red Raider, Wisniewski tallied 78 total tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one sack. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he has the size to be a dynamic player at the professional level, and could even be used as a linebacker.
R7: No. 254: LB Khalil Jacobs | Missouri
To round out the mock draft, I have the Colts taking Khalil Jacobs off the board. It's another player that Indy has reportedly met with, so he makes sense as a seventh-round pick who addresses a positional need.
In 2025, Jacobs made 47 total tackles, defended two passes, and tallied three sacks. He didn't have the best raw numbers, and his agility grades are poor after a 4.54 20-yard shuttle and 7.35 three-cone drill.
Who knows, maybe Jacobs could become the next seventh-round pick-turned-starting linebacker by Ballard.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sean Ackerman is the co-Deputy Editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. Ackerman, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, majored in broadcasting. He's in his third year covering the NFL.