Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. appears to be a player on the way out, especially after the franchise granted him a chance to seek a trade to find a new destination.

The situation and relationship between Indianapolis and Richardson has resembled a brutal marriage that is close to an unfortunate divorce.

However, it was reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee show that the trade market for Richardson has been soft to this point. If it wasn't, the Colts would have dealt him off.

"The market for Anthony Richardson was soft..



If there was a market for him the Colts would have traded him" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EesvKHxB3H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2026

If his market doesn't improve, Indianapolis will likely turn down his fifth-year option and he'll remain on the team for at least one more season.

While Daniel Jones is the starter and Riley Leonard appears to be slotted in as QB2, this could be an interesting opportunity for Richardson if he remains on the Colts in 2026.

Here are three reasons why Richardson not getting traded could provide opportunities for the former fourth-overall pick to make the comeback of a lifetime.

He Could End Up Starting

Indianapolis Colts players Daniel Jones (17) and Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throw passes during the Colts training camp at Grand Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First and foremost for this entry, Richardson would need to beat out Leonard for the backup QB position behind Jones.

While Leonard displayed courage and ability to make plays under center in Week 18 against the vicious Houston Texans defense, he likely got that chance to shine because Richardson was injured with a broken orbital bone.

If Richardson were to supplant Leonard as the QB2, he'd be one play away from starting for Shane Steichen's offense in 2026.

Jones is the man after Indianapolis signed him to a two-year, $88 million deal with the chance to make up to $100 million. However, Jones' injury history can't be ignored.

Over Jones' last three years, he's missed 22 games, and considering his great year with Indianapolis was cut short by arguably the worst injury imaginable for a QB (Achilles tear), he might not be the same quarterback we saw in 2025.

While that remains to be seen, Jones has displayed that he doesn't stay healthy for an entire year. This isn't saying he's 100 percent guaranteed to get injured, but it's quite possible.

If Richardson wins the backup job, he'd be thrust right back into the starting position if Jones has to miss any time.

He'll Have the Biggest Possible Chip on His Shoulder

Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Yes, a new destination could be key for Richardson to evolve into a starting quarterback after three rough season in Indianapolis.

However, if he stays on the roster and isn't traded, there's no other team he can be with that will inspire him to prove everyone wrong more than Indianapolis.

Given the history, the lackluster performances, the criticism, Indianapolis' willingness to give him away, and the failure to establish himself as the Colts' franchise QB, Richardson could get the chance to show up his own team.

Can you imagine if he ends up under center and hits the stride Indianapolis drafted him for?

Given how bad he's looked on the gridiron, it doesn't appear to have the greatest odds of happening. However, Richardson can't possibly want to prove any team more wrong than Indianapolis.

What better way to do that than putting together everything he wants for the same team that had the desire to trade him?

Colts Offense is Still Set Up for Him

Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

While the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers and allowed long-time veteran offensive tackle Braden Smith to get signed by the Texans, this offense is still the same construct that was put together for Richardson to succeed.

They're undoubtedly going to find a new receiving option after trading Pittman, but the team still has a stout offensive line and superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Also, Richardson's arm strength still fits perfectly with what Alec Pierce does best. As for tight end Tyler Warren and slot specialist Josh Downs, the former gives Richardson a big-bodied target and the latter is an expert in getting his QB quick, easy completions.

In short, while there are talented pass-catchers on the roster for the Colts, it's still a running offense that opens up opportunities for the passing attack, even if Jones is the man running the show.

Some excellent offensive coaches could mold their game plan to fit Richardson's talents, but Indy's scheme is still set up for what Richardson does best.

If he somehow gets a chance to showcase his skills again, it will be with an offense he knows very well and that fits him perfectly.