The Indianapolis Colts struggled badly over the last seven games of the 2025 season, losing all of them to finish with a brutal 8-9 record after an 8-2 start.

Of course, Indianapolis can use more offensive firepower and talent, but the defense is more of a factor for the 2026 season. Luckily, the Senior Bowl has three players who stood out that Indianapolis must consider.

Here is the trio of names that I believe could fit well in the defensive ranks for Indianapolis.

Defensive End | Nadame Tucker

Oct 28, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Garrett Oakley (86) is tackled by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (45) and linebacker Malik Robinson (8) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

***Notable 2025 Statistics (Western Michigan): 13 games, 55 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 61 QB pressures, 93.3 Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade.

Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker came into the Senior Bowl as a potentially overlooked talent since he played in the Mid-American Conference.

However, he demanded attention at the Senior Bowl and could be a great player for Chris Ballard to take a swing at during day three of the NFL draft, if he makes it to the later rounds.

Western Michigan’s Nadame Tucker was among the biggest standouts during Senior Bowl week and now he’s shining in the game.



Strip sack with the swipe-n-dip. pic.twitter.com/O9Exj2cxpp — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2026

Tucker was an animal for the Broncos in 2025 after three years with the Houston Cougars that hardly featured him in prominent fashion.

Given how bad Indy's defensive ends were outside of Laiatu Latu last year, Tucker could be a diamond in the rough who can blossom into something more.

Sure, it might be more of a sure-fire pick if Indianapolis took an edge rusher earlier, but perhaps they'll draft a few for their defense.

After such a great showing at the Senior Bowl, Indianapolis will undoubtedly have competition come draft day if they're interested in Tucker.

If he's around when the Colts are up for a selection, they should fire away on this dominant defender.

Defensive Tackle | Lee Hunter

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter walks to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

***Notable Career Statistics (UCF - 3 years, Texas Tech - 1 year): 52 games, 172 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks | (2025) 26 QB pressures, 84.5 Pro Football Focus run defense grade.

While the Colts have a monstrous defensive tackle duo in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, they're both over 30. This means Indianapolis may want to start getting help for the defensive interior in the NFL draft.

They should look no further than the ultra-run-stopper, Lee Hunter out of the University of Texas Tech.

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter versus another double #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/yxm2EyCRG3 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 27, 2026

Indy needs more beef against the run, and while Neville Gallimore and Adetomiwa Adebawore were solid rotational pieces in 2025; neither is particularly great in run defense.

This is where Hunter shines, plugging gaps, forcing double teams to open up opportunities for teammates to stop running backs, and outright destroying interior blocks.

Hunter drew attention during Senior Bowl week with his power and athleticism despite being around 6'4" and 320 pounds.

This one makes a lot of sense for Indianapolis, so it wouldn't surprise me if Hunter is on their draft board come April.

Linebacker | Jacob Rodriguez

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) on the field during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

***Notable Career Statistics (Virginia - 1 year, Texas Tech - 4 years): 56 games, 317 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 6 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 13 fumbles forced | (2025) 93.0 overall, 94.8 run defense, 92.3 coverage Pro Football Focus grades.

I mentioned linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in a previous piece highlighting three linebacker fits for Indianapolis in the upcoming draft, but I couldn't resist putting him in this Senior Bowl piece.

This is every one-on-one rep for Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez in coverage at the Senior Bowl:



He was beating the crap out of these poor RBs. pic.twitter.com/LQL2n5gBzP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

Rodriguez can fill in for Indy's coverage linebacker need, but does so much more than just shut down pass-catchers.

Rodriguez is a do-it-all type of defender, and seeing how Jaylon Carlies was injured nearly the entire year, and hardly played when he was healthy, this is an area the Colts need fresh talent in.

Zaire Franklin is the farthest thing from good in coverage, and even if Indy re-signs Germaine Pratt after a solid year, he also isn't the greatest in that regard.

Rodriguez's ceiling is a high one, and Indy's scouts likely took notice of what the former Red Raider accomplished in the Senior Bowl.

This is one of my favorite fits for Indianapolis' defense, and it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if he dons the horseshoe in 2026.

