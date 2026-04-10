4 Promising Colts Who Could Be Something Special

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of established talent to be proud of ahead of a critical 2026 campaign.

Names like Quenton Nelson, Alec Pierce, Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner, Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Cam Bynum stand out.

However, there are also young players on the squad who haven't necessarily cemented themselves as stars - yet.

There are four players who need to be brought into the light as potentially special contributors for Indianapolis.

It's worth noting that Tyler Warren won't be on the list. While he's just one year into his career, he's already earned a Pro Bowl and is currently one of the best players for Shane Steichen's offense.

Let's begin.

Justin Walley | Cornerback

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Justin Walley may not have seen any meaningful snaps for his rookie year after sustaining an ACL tear during training camp.

However, before he went down, the then-rookie cornerback was running with Lou Anarumo's first team defense and looked on track to start.

Walley was a surprise draft pick for Indianapolis in 2025, as many believed the Colts were mostly set at cornerback and had other areas of the roster to address. He was selected with the 80th-overall pick out of the University of Minnesota.

Upon drafting Walley, general manager Chris Ballard shared how high he was on the defensive back, stating that he's "he's freaking good." This ultimately led to the front office leader taking him in the third round of the draft last year.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on CB Justin Walley:



“He's freaking good. He's really good. He broke his wrist, and in a time where people don't want to workout, he does everything.. with a cast on. 40 game starter in B1G. He's athletic, fast, can play outside and in.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/k4wxOxbJ3w — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 26, 2025

Seeing how long-time star cornerback Kenny Moore II and the Colts are mutually seeking a trade, the team will now turn to Walley to become the next man up in the slot for Anarumo.

Text from Kenny Moore II: “It’s all good. It’s all love.”



No beef between the parties. Partly a scheme fit issue, per source. 2025 rookie Justin Walley will be asked to step up as the slot corner. https://t.co/h15bqdEVM8 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 10, 2026

It's saying something that the Colts are confident enough in Walley to work with Moore to find a new destination. While it's due to a lack of fit in Anarumo's scheme, it was also likely Anarumo who campaigned to get Walley.

He's clearly talented enough for the Colts to be willing to move on from one of their best players over the last decade.

It will be interesting to see if Walley can live up to the hype and fill the shoes of one of the best, if not the best, slot cornerbacks in the NFL.

Josh Downs | Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Downs hasn't necessarily put up incredible numbers in his three seasons wearing a Colts uniform, but given the fact that he's already played with six different quarterbacks, his statistics all of a sudden stand out.

Before Warren set the Colts' rookie record for receptions (76), Downs was the torchbearer in that metric with 68 in 2023.

Immediately, Downs was seen as mostly a slot threat. While that's true, he's also shown the capability to make a difference down the field, as well as in the red zone.

Downs is a great player whose numbers have suffered due to so much turnover at QB, but the hope is that Daniel Jones will bounce back and provide the consistency at field general this team hasn't had in years.

Given that Michael Pittman Jr. is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Downs' role will be more important than ever. He's put up consistent numbers through his three seasons, posting 198 catches for 2,140 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Indianapolis is likely going to add another key receiver through the draft, or potentially a veteran through free agency, but Downs is likely going to be relied upon more than ever.

Luckily, he's a fantastic route-runner who creates separation and has elite-level hands (67.6 percent catch efficiency).

His star hasn't shone brightly, but that can change in 2026 with his role increasing after the departure of Pittman.

Tanor Bortolini | Center

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tanor Bortolini was selected from the University of Wisconsin with the 117th-overall pick in 2024's NFL draft. Initially, it didn't seem like too much of a selection, given it was in the fourth-round.

However, Bortolini saw meaningful snaps after then-Colts center Ryan Kelly sustained injuries that kept him out for multiple games. He started five games in 2024 and played well in Kelly's stead.

Once Kelly was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, it was on Bortolini to take over as the undisputed starter. Bortolini didn't just take advantage of this opportunity, but looked excellent in year two.

While Bortolini missed a game due to a concussion, he started the rest and was one of Indy's top lineman in the offensive trenches.

Bortolini's efficiency can be displayed through his impressive Pro Football Focus numbers. These metrics are out of 40 eligible centers.

Overall grade | 82.6 (3rd)

Run blocking grade | 88.2 (3rd)

Pass blocking grade | 66.2 (19th)

Sacks allowed | 0 (1st)

Based on the grades above, Bortolini wasn't just phenomenal for Indianapolis, but was one of the best centers in the league.

Bortolini's arrow is pointing up, and he's now established himself as a true general of Tony Sparano Jr.'s group heading into a pivotal 2026 where he'll be relied upon heavily.

I expect Bortolini to continue his upward trend to become a star for Indianapolis.

Laiatu Latu | Defensive End

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu was immediately expected to produce after being the first defensive player selected in 2024's NFL draft with the 15th-overall pick out of UCLA.

However, Latu had to play more than the Colts wanted after 2023's sack leader Samson Ebukam fell to an Achilles injury before the regular season started, ending his second campaign with Indianapolis.

Latu finished his debut year with 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. These aren't eye-popping numbers by any means, but the flashes of a star were there.

Laiatu Latu with the clutch strip sack on Caleb Williams!



📺: #CHIvsIND on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Anihnys69N — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

Once Anarumo was hired as the defensive coordinator, Latu's role as a pass-rusher greatly increased, as did the expectations. Latu took this chance to showcase what he can provide, and it gives a lot of hope for what he can do in year three.

Latu picked off three passes as a defensive end, led the Colts in sacks with 8.5, provided 61 QB pressures, and logged 12 tackles for loss.

Considering the Colts had a brutal year from their edge room overall, Latu's performance should be commended to the highest degree.

If the Colts can get him some help in the pass-rushing department, as well as the defensive end room, then Latu can breakout in a big way in year three.

It will be interesting to see how Ballard addresses the talent around his incredibly promising edge rusher. Regardless, Latu's a great player who has star, dare I say superstar, potential.