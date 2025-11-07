Best Colts-Falcons Bets Back Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor
We’re approaching the Week 10 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. This 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff features two of the NFL’s premier running backs — and the debut of star cornerback Sauce Gardner, whom the Colts acquired in a blockbuster deal right before the trade deadline.
After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, Indianapolis heads overseas looking to bounce back in a big way.
Let’s take a look at the Colts–Falcons lines and player props. We’re 24–14 on Colts Best Bets this season, and this feels like a perfect spot to get back on track.
The Colts enter Berlin as the league’s top-scoring offense, averaging 32.2 points per game. Atlanta ranks 28th at 17.9 points per game, and when Indianapolis faces teams like that, they usually win by a mile.
Colts -6.5 (-112) is the play. The matchup heavily favors the most explosive offense in football.
We’re looking at the Colts' second-ranked passing offense in the league, squaring off with a Falcons defense that allows the fewest passing yards per game at 158.1. It’s strength versus strength.
Atlanta’s defense is oddly built, allowing the 10th-most rushing yards per game while giving up the fewest through the air. On paper, it screams “run the ball,” but everyone knows that — including defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Expect Daniel Jones to keep his foot on the gas. Yes, Jonathan Taylor will get his touches, but this offense is far too loaded to play one-dimensional football.
That’s why I like a few of Indy’s air attack props this week. We’re starting with Josh Downs over 3.5 receptions (-166).
Downs has caught six or more passes in three of his last four games. With Jones cooking through the air, he should see plenty of volume once again.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Next up, Michael Pittman Jr. over 55.5 receiving yards (-114). Pittman has cleared this mark in three straight games, posting stat lines of 115, 95, and 58 yards.
He’s severely undervalued in this matchup. When an offense has this many weapons, the consistent guy often gets overlooked.
And then there’s Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (-300) — the most predictable prop on the board. The odds are ugly, but Taylor has 15 touchdowns in his last 10 games and is starving after his first scoreless outing since Week 4.
Atlanta allows 124.4 rushing yards per game (10th-most), so this is the perfect get-right spot. Expect Taylor to punch one in early and often.
Finally, we’re taking one Falcons prop — Bijan Robinson over 43.5 receiving yards (-110). Robinson has hit this line in four of his last five outings, and Indy’s pass defense, while improving, still isn’t airtight.
With Gardner debuting and the Colts bringing pressure, Bijan should see plenty of dump-offs and designed screens. It’s a smart way for Atlanta to move the ball against an aggressive front.
Between the league’s best offense, a hungry Jonathan Taylor, and Sauce Gardner’s arrival, Indianapolis looks ready to put on a show overseas. This trip to Berlin feels like more than just a game — it’s a tone-setter for the second half of the season.
Expect the Colts to make a statement that echoes all the way back to Indy.
A trip to Berlin should be the reset button Indianapolis needs. A clean, balanced performance here would send a clear message that the Week 9 loss was just a blip, not a trend.
Recommended Articles