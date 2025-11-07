How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts have already put the brutal loss they suffered at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rearview mirror. Now, they have the Atlanta Falcons to focus on before the bye week.
The Falcons have plenty to play for despite sitting at a rough 3-5 record, because if they lose this game in Berlin to Indianapolis, it will mark four-straight losses. Few teams can recover from that.
Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts' offensive line will look to return to form, while the Falcons' defense, as well as an offense led by Drake London and Bijan Robinson, will try their best to hand the Colts their second-straight loss.
Here's how to catch all the action from Berlin this Sunday at 9:30 am EST!
Colts vs. Falcons
- Date/Time | November 9th @ 9:30 am EST
- Where | Berlin, Germany @ Olympic Stadium Berlin
- Television | NFL Network - Adam Amin (Play-by-Play), Kurt Warner (Color Analyst), Stacey Dales (Sideline), Kristina Pink (Sideline)
- Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
- Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Joe Reitz (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts looked human last week against the Steelers, but have a golden opportunity to show the NFL that was a complete fluke, and it all starts with Jones, Taylor, and the offensive line.
Jones had an uncharacteristic five turnovers (three picks, two touchdowns), but to say it's mostly on him is unfair. The entire offense looked sluggish, behind, and out of rhythm.
Expect Jones to get into rhythm early and attack Atlanta's top-tier pass defense with connections to Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs. This will open up opportunities for Alec Pierce, as well.
Following some solid passing will be Taylor, who was stifled against the Steelers for his worst game of the season. This is a great time for Taylor to make an MVP-level statement against a suspect Falcons run defense.
Shane Steichen will do everything possible to get things going early to put Atlanta in a rough spot quickly.
As for the defense, Lou Anarumo now has Sauce Gardner to lock down Drake London. This battle will be one to watch, but London is no slouch, and Gardner is still adjusting to a brand-new scheme.
Behind a good offensive line is running back Bijan Robinson. The do-it-all back is a serious threat and will be turned to often to make plays.
Michael Penix Jr. will be looking London and Robinson's way plenty to give the Falcons offense the best chance to shine in Berlin.
Steichen and Raheem Morris are ready to clash in what will be an interesting cross-conference matchup in Berlin.
The Colts would love to head into a much-needed bye week with a fantastic 8-2 record, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs on the other side of that restful week.
We'll see how things play out, but expect the Colts to operate things smoothly on all sides of the football to ensure a losing streak isn't born.