DeForest Buckner Injury 'Season-Changing' for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are slated to face off against the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL's first-ever game in Berlin, this Sunday at 9:30 am EST.
However, the Colts' defense must face superstar running back Bijan Robinson without arguably their best defender, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
After sustaining a neck injury, the three-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least weeks. This is a brutal time for Indy to lose Buckner.
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky made a compelling point, suggesting that this injury could significantly impact Indy's season going forward, given the importance of Buckner to the success of Lou Anarumo's defense.
"I think this is season-changing. This would be the one person that you could not lose on that defense, in my opinion.
I think that he's the guy from an offensive perspective, we would sit down on Monday and say 'what are we gonna do about Buckner?,' 'how do we block Buckner?'
I don't know how long-term this is, if it's a four-week thing, fingers crossed. Or, if it's a long-term thing, this could change the Colts' season."
Orlovsky isn't wrong, as Buckner's mere presence changes how offensive coordinators approach the Colts' defense. While the team still has Grover Stewart, it's not the same without the duo in play.
So far this year, Buckner has been fantastic yet again. Through nine games, Buckner has put up 4.0 sacks, 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 33 pressures (second among all DTs).
It's simple: if Buckner can't play, every offensive coordinator facing Indianapolis should circle it on their drawing board to run the football through the inside gaps.
Buckner has been a staple of Indy's defense for years and consistently plays at an All-Pro level. Without Buckner's abilities in the defensive trenches, Indy's stop troops are far more vulnerable against the ground.
It also doesn't help that Robinson is the back who will face Indianapolis in their first game without Buckner.
Robinson has 595 rushing yards on 118 attempts for a fantastic 5.0 average per carry and 41 total first downs. Robinson is an explosive play waiting to happen, and Buckner is a huge piece of stopping those types of plays for the Colts.
Stewart will be relied upon more than ever to stop the run. As for Buckner's replacement, it's likely to be Adetomiwa Adebawore. While Adebawore isn't a big name, he's played better this year.
Adebawore has put up a 74.8 pass-rushing grade and has secured 1.5 sacks, along with 12 QB pressures. While Adebawore has played well in a rotational role, he'll have incredibly massive shoes to fill.
Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and his absence will truly test the resilience of this defense, as well as how well defensive line coach Charlie Partridge can pivot.
The Falcons will undoubtedly look to exploit this absence, so the Colts must be ready to try and limit the game plan, which likely features more of Robinson and Tyler Allgeier running up the middle.
The Colts can't afford to lose a second-straight game ahead of their Week 11 bye, especially with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs on the other side of it.