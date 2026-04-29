3 Free Agents Who Can Make Immediate Impact for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts handled several roster needs through the 2026 NFL Draft. Eight new prospects will join the roster and look to make as big an impact as possible.

While CJ Allen will start at linebacker and A.J. Haulcy at free safety, other areas of the roster still need more, and certain free agents can help bolster those spots.

Defensive end, wide receiver, and linebacker could still use some juice, and these three players on the market can help as remedies.

Defensive End | Cameron Jordan

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Indianapolis didn't select an edge rusher early in the draft. Instead, they prioritized the depth by picking George Gumbs, Jr., and Caden Curry on Day 3.

This points to either Arden Key or Jaylahn Tuimoloau as the starter opposite Laiatu Latu. However, Key is a career rotational edge while Tuimoloau is entering year two with limited on-field experience.

This is where a veteran like Cameron Jordan sticks out.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro may be 37 by the time the NFL season starts, but the Colts wouldn't need him to play multiple years.

This is a 'must-win' year for Indianapolis, and Jordan is coming off a resurgent year that saw him etch 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 82.1.

Jordan won't cost much and is exactly what Indianapolis needs to boost their edge rush, even if it's for one season.

Wide Receiver | Jauan Jennings

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Colts had one of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the NFL draft, Deion Burks, fall into their lap with the 254th-overall pick.

Burks is more explosive than Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but the Colts would be wise to sign a more sure-fire wide receiver to join Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

This is why Jauan Jennings perfectly fits the bill.

Jennings could fit in nicely as the WR3 and provide a boost to the wide receiver room right away. Jennings' last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers saw him stack 132 catches for 1,618 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Given that Jennings won't break the bank and is exactly what Indianapolis needs for the offense, this seems like it makes too much sense to add him to Shane Steichen's game plan.

Linebacker | Bobby Okereke

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) takes a photo with fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though Allen will start, and Akeem Davis-Gaither seems slated to join, Indianapolis needs more starter-caliber players at the second level of the defense.

So, why not bring back Bobby Okereke?

Okereke was drafted in 2019 with the 89th-overall pick by Indianapolis, and immediately produced. After our seasons with the Colts, Okereke joined the New York Giants and continued playing efficient football.

Okereke is a great tackler and also operates well in coverage, as indicated by his seven career picks and 36 pass breakups.

Whether or not Okereke would thrive in Lou Anarumo's system is up in the air, but he's the type of linebacker who can start immediately.

Even if the plan was to give the reins to Davis-Gaither, it can't hurt to drum up some competition.

If the Colts were to sign Okereke, there's a real likelihood he would jump Davis-Gaither and become the starter next to Allen.

This would give Indianapolis a complete linebacker room, especially after also drafting Bryce Boettcher.

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