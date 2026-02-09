The Indianapolis Colts need far more defensive firepower for the upcoming 2026 season.

While every position can usually use more help, there are three spots on the defensive side of the ball that need more juice: defensive end, defensive tackle, and linebacker.

With free agency around the corner, here are three talents on the market that the Colts should consider swinging at to help Lou Anarumo in 2026.

Defensive End | K'Lavon Chaisson (New England Patriots)

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Why not start with a promising defender who just helped take the New England Patriots' defense to Super Bowl LX?

Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson would be just what the Colts need to add valuable talent to their needy defensive end position.

Chaisson arguably has the lowest chance of being signed by the Colts on this list due to the immense cap space the Patriots have available ($42,735,263 per Over the Cap). They also don't have a lot of big-name free agents they have to pay mountains of cash to retain.

Regardless, Chaisson put up a career year in 2025 with 31 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 54 QB pressures, two forced fumbles, and 18 QB hits.

Given that Laiatu Latu was the only impactful defensive end in 2025 for Indy, a signing like this would immediately amplify the edge position.

The Patriots probably keep Chaisson, but don't rule out anything for a team like Indianapolis when it comes to free agency and a position of dire need.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Defensive Tackle | D.J. Reader (Detroit Lions)

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) (not pictured) in the third quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 2419 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts have one of the most dominant defensive tackle duos in the NFL with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but they'll both be 32 when the regular season starts.

It's fair to think Indy will add at least one defensive tackle to develop in the upcoming NFL draft, but putting more depth in the defensive interior is crucial. D.J. Reader fits the bill perfectly.

Yes, he's been in the league since 2016, but his ties to Anarumo from his time with the Cincinnati Bengals would make this a near seamless transition.

Reader put up 3.0 sacks (career-high) with the Detroit Lions in 2024 and had another solid season in 2025 with 28 tackles, 20 QB pressures, and a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing mark of 71.8 (24th out of 134 eligible defensive tackles).

While he didn't have any sacks in 2025, the allure here is that he provides pass-rushing promise while maintaining his standing as a capable run defender.

If the Colts get another defensive tackle in the draft on day 2, it would help solidify the position. Especially considering Adetomiwa Adebawore played solidly, and that Neville Gallimore could be kept for cheap.

Linebacker | Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns)

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers miss a field goal in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Devin Bush hit the NFL like a flamethrower when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 out of Michigan with the 10th overall pick.

Bush's rookie season saw him put up an impressive stat line of 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and 1.0 sacks.

After that, Bush's production fell off a cliff with the Steelers, leading to him finding new destinations with the Seattle Seahawks (2023), then the Cleveland Browns (2024 and 2025).

Bush catapulted back to relevancy with the Browns' elite defense in 2025, setting career-bests in tackles (125), fumbles forced (two), and interceptions (three). He also took two picks back for defensive touchdowns.

Bush is a do-it-all type of linebacker, and the Browns' cap situation is a disaster, which could mean he's a very realistic candidate for a linebacker-needy team like the Colts.

While Zaire Franklin is a tackling machine; he lacks in coverage and had a down 2025 season when discussing his overall efficiency.

This defense could use Bush's talents, especially if they don't re-sign Germaine Pratt. Tack on another linebacker in rounds two or three of the NFL draft, and this squad would have a capable linebacker room.

Recommended Articles