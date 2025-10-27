5 Best Colts Performances in Commanding Win Over Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are riding high after a destructive 38-14 victory over the 1-7 Tennessee Titans on Sunday from Lucas Oil Stadium.
During the game, several players put on fantastic and efficient displays on both sides of the football, and it's time to highlight the top five graded names per Pro Football Focus.
The best was the most obvious, and a player who is making a great case to take the league MVP. No, it's not a quarterback.
RB - Jonathan Taylor | 91.1
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor tore it up again against the Titans, putting up an insane 12.8 yards per carry to tally 153 rushing yards and three all-purpose scores (two rushing, one receiving).
Taylor's 91.1 offensive grade is validated, and there are zero signs that the dynamic runner is slowing down anytime soon. Taylor has 850 rushing yards and 14 all-purpose scores with plenty of football left to play in 2025.
WR - Michael Pittman Jr. | 90.9
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had a fantastic performance against the Titans. Pittman caught eight passes on nine targets for 95 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pittman now has six receiving scores through eight games, which ties his previous season best (2021).
If Pittman keeps this up with scoring touchdowns, he'll be on track for around 13. Pittman has been classified as more of a WR2, but has shown to be a clear top pass-catcher for the Colts with Daniel Jones throwing him the pigskin.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
CB - Chris Lammons | 87.4
Colts cornerback Chris Lammons saw just 28 snaps, but made the most of his opportunities as a rotational defender for Lou Anarumo. Lammons finished with four tackles, a pass breakup, and a huge interception in the end zone during the fourth quarter.
Lammons has seen additional opportunities with how decimated the Indy cornerback room is with injuries. Once Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones return to action, it's assumed Lammons will be dialed back. But until then, he'll look to put on more performances like he did on Sunday.
C - Tanor Bortolini | 83.4
Colts second-year center Tanor Bortolini is playing great this season, and that continued in spades against the Titans. Bortolini put up great blocking marks of 83.1 pass-blocking and 81.9 run-blocking. Bortolini also allowed no sacks or pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps.
Bortolini has filled in wonderfully for former Colts starter Ryan Kelly, and has paired great with fellow second-year blocker, guard Matt Goncalves. Bortolini will continue to be leaned upon as the Colts enter the toughest part of their schedule this year.
S - Nick Cross | 79.7
Colts safety Nick Cross has put together a great season so far, and it also happens to be a contract season for the former Maryland Terrapin. Against the Titans, Cross stacked three tackles (two solo) and put up a 74.4 coverage grade.
Cross is coming off a torrid 2024 season and now has 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, and three pass breakups. The Colts will need to make a big decision on Cross' future after this year, especially given that he's playing so well for a second-straight season.