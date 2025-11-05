5 Colts Starters Miss Practice Ahead of Falcons Bout
Coming off a crushing loss last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts will aim for a rebound win against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's first-ever game hosted in Berlin, Germany.
The Colts remain the top seed in the AFC despite a six-turnover loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, and they have a chance to hold that spot before a Week 11 bye with a win against Atlanta.
The Colts came out of the loss with zero injuries to report, per head coach Shane Steichen, but a handful of starters missed this week's first practice.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP
- DT DeForest Buckner (Neck) - DNP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - DNP
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - DNP
- CB Sauce Gardner (Concussion) - Full
Ebukam and Lewis suffered their respective injuries in the Colts' Week 7 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. They have both missed two consecutive games, but Lewis went into last weekend as questionable, while Ebukam was ruled out on Friday.
If the Colts can get either pass rusher back against Atlanta, it would be a huge break for the defense.
Buckner sat out with a neck injury. Wednesday practice reports are difficult to decipher, but considering Buckner's history of playing through injuries, I'd guess he'll be okay by Sunday.
Moore has not practiced on the last couple of Wednesdays as he continues to heal from his Achilles injury. His missed practice should be nothing major.
Gould missed last week's action, and you could tell. The Colts were forced to play Josh Downs as the punt returner, who fumbled and gave the Steelers prime field position inside the 10-yard line. Indy will hope to have its starter back against Atlanta.
Pittman sat out due to a glute issue, but again, it's early in the week. If he returns as a full participant on Thursday, all should be well.
Gardner, who the Colts just traded for, was a full participant. If he can clear concussion protocol, he'll play against the Falcons.
Atlanta has not released their injury report, but head coach Raheem Morris made a few injury designations. Left guard Matthew Bergeron is week-to-week, and right guard Chris Lindstrom is day-to-day.