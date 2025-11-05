Colts' Super Bowl Odds Given Boost with Sauce Gardner Trade
Despite an ugly six-turnover loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts remain the top seed in the AFC through nine weeks of NFL action.
The Colts distracted everybody from their loss by trading for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner hours before the trade deadline, giving Indy's defense a huge boost heading into the second half of the season.
After the trade was announced, the Colts' Super Bowl odds slightly shifted.
Colts' New Super Bowl Odds
On Tuesday morning, the Colts' odds to win Super Bowl 60 sat at +1100 on DraftKings Sportsbook. After trading for Gardner, those odds have shifted to +950.
The addition of Gardner to the Colts' injury-riddled secondary gave them a nice jump in Vegas' Super Bowl odds. The Colts have the same odds as the Detroit Lions to take home the Lombardi for the first time since Peyton Manning hoisted it nearly two decades ago.
Only four teams have better odds than the Colts to win a ring: the Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Buffalo Bills (+600), Los Angeles Rams (+800), and Philadelphia Eagles (+900) are all slightly more favored than Indianapolis.
The Colts have jumped out to a 7-2 start thanks to unmatched offensive efficiency from Shane Steichen's group with Daniel Jones under center. The seventh-year veteran has found a home in Indianapolis just a year after he was released from the New York Giants for poor play.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor deserves his flowers, too, as he's had four separate three-touchdown performances in only nine weeks. Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (895) and in touchdowns (14).
Indianapolis has gone from missing the playoffs for four years straight to now being among the top contenders to win a Super Bowl.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard rarely makes deadline day trades, let alone for one of the league's top defenders. Ballard feels like this year could be the one, and he's banking on the team's postseason success to pay off one of the biggest trades the organization has ever made.
Gardner has never played in the playoffs, but neither have a lot of the guys on the Colts' roster. This season could either be a learning experience or an incredible ride, but either way, it's going to be a fun team to watch over the final stretch.
The Colts will face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend in the NFL's first-ever game hosted in Berlin, Germany. Gardner is expected to make his Colts debut, but only if he clears concussion protocol.
The two-time All-Pro corner missed the Jets' only win of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, and last week was their bye. If he is cleared before Sunday, Colts fans will get their first look at their new star corner.
The Colts will head into the bye after the Falcons game and then prepare for a tough final seven weeks that include games versus the Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and four AFC South matchups.
