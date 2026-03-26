Colts Hosting Garrett Nussmeier, Five Others on Top-30 Visits

The 2026 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Indianapolis Colts are still doing their homework on this year's top prospects. New reports revealed six prospects the Colts have met with or will meet with before next month's draft.

The top name on the list is LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who will be flying out to Indianapolis for a meeting with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis,” Nussmeier said on NFL Network'sThe Insiders. “I’ve got Zooms every day, and I’m sure there will be a couple more visits in there. So, I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance.”

"Because I went through what I went through this year, I don't think there is anything that can faze me."#LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier joined The Insiders on @NFLNetwork to discuss his health, his draft rise, and why he's now ready for anything. pic.twitter.com/8aGu4Yct00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

Colts to Host Garrett Nussmeier for Pre-Draft Visit

Nussmeier tried to play through a severe abdominal injury in 2025, but he eventually had to sit out the last chunk of the season. In 2024, when he was healthy, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 64.2% completion rate in 13 starts.

The Colts re-signed Daniel Jones to a two-year deal worth $88 million two weeks ago and drafted Riley Leonard in the sixth round last year, but it seems they may not be done adding to the quarterback room. Indy is still expected to trade Anthony Richardson Sr. before the season starts, but they haven't found a suitor just yet.

Nussmeier is projected to be off the board by Day 2, meaning the Colts would likely have to use either their second or third-round pick to take him. Using that much draft capital on a position they don't necessarily need seems like a waste.

Colts Reportedly Meet With Five Defensive Prospects

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Ryan Fowler and Tony Pauline, the Colts have met with these five defenders ahead of the draft:

EDGE Romello Height

DB Jalon Kilgore

LB Jackson Kuwatch

LB Khalil Jacobs

S Kapena Gushiken

Height played six years in FBS, playing for Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, and Texas Tech. Last season, Height put up 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 38 tackles, and two forced fumbles. It's no surprise that general manager Chris Ballard has taken an interest in Height.

At the NFL combine, Height posted a 4.64s 40-yard dash, ranking seventh among all defensive ends. He has an 8.92 RAS score, which ranks toward the top 10 percent of all defensive ends since 1987.

Kilgore, a South Carolina product, is one of the most athletic defensive backs the draft has ever seen. His 9.97 RAS score ranks fifth among all strong safeties since 1987.

"At an average frame of 6-foot-1 and a weight of 218 pounds, his athleticism makes up for what he lacks in size," Colts On SI reporter John Davis wrote earlier this month after Kilgore's pro day.

Kilgore played as a slot corner and as a strong safety at South Carolina, but primarily played in the slot. Considering Kenny Moore II is set to turn 31 later this year, the Colts could find his replacement in this year's draft.

Kuwatch had his visit reported earlier this month. The Miami (OH) prospect transferred from Ohio State and recorded 109 total tackles in 2025. Colts On SI editor Drake Wally broke down Kuwatch's game in this piece .

Jacobs also had his visit reported earlier this month. Wally broke down Jacobs and what he could offer for the Colts here .

Gushiken, the lone true safety on this list, has not been covered by us. The Ole Miss product recorded 55 total tackles, five passes defended, and one interception for the Rebels this past season. His lone interception came in the College Football Playoffs semifinal game against the Miami Hurricanes.

Gushiken measured at just under 5-foot-10, making him an incredibly small defensive prospect. That being said, he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, had a 40-inch vertical leap, and an 11-foot broad jump. Similar to Kilgore, he makes up for his size with his athleticism.

The draft is less than a month away, and it'll be interesting to see if the Colts use draft capital on Nussmeier or any of these five defenders.