The Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2026 NFL draft still looking to round out a roster that has undergone significant change over the past couple of weeks.

The Colts have made two trades since the start of the month, dishing linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both moves will heavily impact the Colts' starting lineup, and they may have to resolve their new roster needs in this year's draft.

The University of Cincinnati hosted its 2026 pro day on Tuesday morning, with dozens of scouts from across the league in attendance. Colts Midwest area scout Tyler Hughes had a front-row seat to watch two top Bearcat prospects: linebacker Jake Golday and wide receiver Jeff Caldwell.

📍 Cincinnati Pro Day



Tons of teams in attendance at Cinci’s pro day. It looks like the #Colts have midwest area scout Tyler Hughes in attendance. pic.twitter.com/RIhIPb25c7 — Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman) March 24, 2026

Golday and Caldwell are both extremely athletic prospects who have the size and speed that can translate nicely to the professional level. Here's a quick breakdown of what I saw from each of them at Cinci's pro day.

LB Jake Golday

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Golday, in particular, stands out as a potential solution in the middle of the defense. The 6-foot-4, 236-pound linebacker emerged as one of the Big 12’s most impactful defenders in his first two seasons at the FBS level.

Golday finished the 2025 season with 104 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

At last month's combine, Golday tested as one of the most athletic linebackers at the draft. Although he's a former defensive end, Golday believes that his football IQ and ability to process the game are underrated.

Golday didn't test in every drill, but he participated in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. According to my best estimates, Golday had a 4.39s 20-yard shuttle and a 7.00s three-cone drill (give or take a few hundredths of a second).

3-cone drill from Cincinnati LB Jake Golday



My estimated time: 7.00s pic.twitter.com/HX49wUKZbK — Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman) March 24, 2026

Lou Anarumo could be interested in Golday as a solution to his defense's linebacker problems, especially since he has a history of rushing the passer. His length and athleticism allow him to match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage, while his downhill ability makes him a factor against the run and as a pass rusher.

The only question that lingers over Golday is whether he can adjust to playing linebacker in the NFL after only playing it for two years at the FBS level.

WR Jeff Caldwell

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch for a touchdown against the UCF Knights in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

On the offensive side, Caldwell stands out as one of the most athletic receiver prospects the league has ever seen. His Relative Athletic Score was a perfect 10.00, placing him second among 3,926 wide receiver prospects since 1987.

Coming out of high school, Caldwell had to be convinced to play football. He spent three years at the FCS level before transferring to Cincinnati for the 2025 season. He hauled in 32 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Bearcats.

Caldwell didn't participate in any testing at Cinci's pro day, but he did run a few routes. His explosiveness certainly stood out, but he did have several drops. Granted, not every pass was perfect.

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell going through the route tree pic.twitter.com/U82diMz0FN — Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman) March 24, 2026

After trading away Michael Pittman Jr., Caldwell makes sense as another big-body receiver to add to the Colts' offense. Indy signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine this past week, but he's on a one-year deal.

Drafting Caldwell would give the Colts and Daniel Jones another weapon to use in the red zone. Over the course of his four-year career, Caldwell hauled in 28 touchdowns.

If the Colts are serious about building through the draft and adding young, impact talent, keeping a close eye on Cincinnati’s top prospects could prove to be a smart strategy.