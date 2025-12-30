The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Wyett Ekeler to their practice squad ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Houston Texans. The team released tackle Zach Thomas in the process.

The move comes a week after star cornerback Sauce Gardner reaggravated his calf injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts will likely shut down Gardner for the season, hence why they signed a new cornerback.

Indy gave practice squad corner Cameron Mitchell 65% of the defensive snaps against the Jaguars. There's certainly a possibility they give another practice squad player some reps against Houston.

Wyett Ekeler

Sep 30, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Caleb Medford (4) is hit by Wyoming Cowboys safety Wyett Ekeler (31) during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Ekeler, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is the brother of Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. Wyett played his collegiate ball at Wyoming, where he spent five seasons. Ekeler was a star running back coming out of high school, but he transitioned to a defensive player in college.

Ekeler played at free safety and nickel corner, appearing in 48 games at the Division I level. He racked up 197 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 3 forced fumbles during that time.

The Colts have gone through plenty of practice squad cornerbacks, but it looks like they want to get one last look in before the season comes to a close. Indy is already eliminated from playoff contention, meaning they already have their sights on next year's roster.

If Ekeler proves to be any good in practice, the Colts could sign him to a reserve/future contract in the offseason.

In 2023, Ekeler was an honorable All-Mountain West player for his strong season.

Zach Thomas

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Zach Thomas (72) blocks Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Colts signed Thomas just two weeks ago when Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith were both dealing with injuries. Now that Raimann has recovered, the Colts have parted ways with the former New England Patriots tackle.

Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and Texans last season. The former sixth-round pick spent a fortnight on the Colts' practice squad, earning zero playing time.

Thomas was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in 2022, but he earned his first snaps with the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay kept him on the roster for a couple of seasons before waiving him in 2024.

The Colts could rest Raimann if his elbow injury isn't fully receovered. The Colts have dealt with a slew of offensive line injuries as of late, and they certainly don't want any major issues in the last game of the season.

