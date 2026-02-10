Colts Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

With another Super Bowl in the books, the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL can officially turn the page to 2026. The Colts will be looking to salvage any of the hope and momentum they had in the first half of 2025 and carry it over to a new season, but first, they must execute in the offseason.

Colts fans have some reasons to be hopeful, but at the same time, it's been nine years of failure under general manager Chris Ballard. His time is coming to a close, but he has one last gracious chance to field a playoff-worthy squad.

If the Colts can re-sign Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, and Nick Cross, they'll have a better chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next year. Let's jump into a quick roster breakdown, followed by trade ideas and draft needs.

Colts' Roster

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks over the Jacksonville Jaguars defense pre-snap during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Colts had a fairly talented roster in 2025. Daniel Jones looked the part, and he meshed well with Indy's wide receivers, especially Alec Pierce. The biggest question the Colts face is whether they can afford to bring back both Pierce and Jones.

According to new reports, Jones is the priority. The Colts plan to open contract negotiations with him soon, before the market can offer him a lucrative deal. Ballard and Steichen are confident that Jones can heal from his torn Achilles and fractured fibula, but they're still aware of the risk they're taking by banking on a full recovery.

As for Pierce, he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. He led the league in yards per reception once again, making himself one of the top free-agent wide receivers this offseason. Most contract projections have him signing a deal worth $20+ million a year.

The Colts have $35 million in cap space, but they could cut various players to create some breathing room. One player who has frequently been floated as a possible cap casualty is Michael Pittman Jr., who is set to earn $29 million this season if the Colts keep him.

Cutting Pittman would free up $24 million in cap space. If the Colts give him an extension, they could push some of his cap hit down the line to spread it out and free up some space this year.

On the offensive line, the only player to worry about losing is right tackle Braden Smith. The eight-year veteran is set to hit the open market, but many think the Colts will move on from him. If he leaves, the Colts may push Matt Goncalves back out to right tackle, or they could start 2024 fourth-round pick Jalen Travis.

Defensively, the Colts' secondary is elite if healthy. The duo of Charvarius Ward Sr. and Sauce Gardner would be lethal, but there are concerns that Ward may retire after suffering three concussions in three months.

The defensive line is a concern, especially with several expiring contracts on the edges. Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye will all become free agents.

In the heart of the line, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are both entering the final years of their careers. The Colts need one more elite season out of the two of them to win an AFC South title.

While we're focused on the defensive line, let's take a look at some trade ideas.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Trade Ideas

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With two first-round picks gone, the Colts don't have a lot of draft capital to work with. They may be limited in who they can acquire, but we can dream up some ideal candidates.

Maxx Crosby | DE | Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are a mess. At the end of 2025, they shut down Crosby, a decision that angered the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. New reports indicate that Crosby told minority owner Tom Brady that he'll never play for the Raiders again, meaning he may be on the trade block.

Crosby ended his season with 10 sacks, 6 passes defended, an interception, and 28 tackles for loss. Even though he's entering Year 8, he's still among the elite players in this league.

The Colts would have to sacrifice a ton of draft capital and maybe even a player or two to acquire Crosby. Although it would be an expensive move, it would be one that solidifies one of the worst position groups in Indianapolis.

Jermaine Johnson II | EDGE | New York Jets

The Colts may have to do business with the Jets again. Johnson is entering the final season of his contract and will carry a cap hit of $13 million, an amount the Colts can afford to pay.

Johnson recorded only 3 sacks in 2025, but two years ago, he posted 7.5 sacks in just his second season. If the Colts can unlock that same player, Johnson would be a worthy addition to the defensive line for cheap.

Draft Needs

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's tough to predict what the Colts will need in the draft since free agency hasn't happened, but there are a few routes the Colts could take.

Considering Ballard's lack of success drafting defensive ends, he may choose to solve that in free agency. This means the Colts' main focus in the draft should be at linebacker, interior defensive line, offensive line, and wide receiver.

I'd expect the Colts to address linebacker first. There's a ton of depth in this year's class, meaning the Colts could land a startable linebacker in the second round.

The Colts need more depth along the interior defensive line and offensive line. That could be addressed a tad later, maybe in the fourth/fifth rounds.

At wide receiver, it depends on whether the Colts bring back Pierce/Pittman. If they retain both, they probably won't draft a receiver.

Overall, the Colts have business to do, and it'll be interesting to see how Ballard manipulates his cap space.

Recommended Articles