Colts Get Adonai Mitchell Replacement, Elevate Two Others
The Indianapolis Colts have made three roster moves ahead of a cross-conference matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, defensive end Durell Nchami, and defensive tackle Tim Smith were all elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
Nchami has seen very limited action, accumulating two tackles in as many games played. With Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis out for this game, it makes perfect sense to bring more depth.
We'll see what kind of impact Nchami has on the defense and if he gets an opportunity to play in a rotation with Laiatu Latu, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Kwity Paye.
Next is Indy's sixth-round selection (190th overall) from the 2025 NFL draft, former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Smith.
Smith had moments where he shined during the preseason but ultimately landed on the Colts' practice squad.
After superstar defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, elevating Smith is a smart move to keep the depth solid.
Smith will join Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Neville Gallimore, and Eric Johnson II to try to control the inside gaps against a Falcons offense that will focus on attacking with the ground game.
However, even with solid talent behind star Stewart, Buckner's absence will leave a massive target on the Indy defensive line for the Falcons to try to exploit.
Lastly, veteran Treadwell was elevated to fill the roster spot left behind by Adonai Mitchell. The former second-rounder was part of the blockbuster trade that brought cornerback Sauce Gardner to the team.
Mitchell and two first-rounders (2026 and 2027) were dealt to the Jets to get the dynamic, All-Pro level cornerback to Lou Anarumo's defense.
Treadwell hasn't had the career that a first-rounder should (drafted in 2016 - 23rd overall pick), but at this point, he doesn't need to be given what Indianapolis has offensively.
While Treadwell isn't a game-changer, and doesn't have the skills and explosiveness that Mitchell did, he far outpaces him in experience and reps.
Treadwell has played for a decade in the NFL and compiled 85 games (24 starts). During that time he's secured 111 catches on 178 targets for 1,242 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see if the offense really changes much without Mitchell, and how he performs with a badly struggling Jets squad moving forward.
Indianapolis is coming off a horrific offensive showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where quarterback Daniel Jones coughed up a whopping five turnovers.
This is a get-right game, but won't be as easy without Buckner on the defensive side of the ball. Anarumo, yet again, must traverse key injuries. But, that hasnt' slowed him down much this season.
Keep an eye on Nchami, Smith, and Treadwell, as with so many injuries and departures, they all might get some snaps in this one when kickoff occurs in Berlin tomorrow morning.