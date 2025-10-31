Colts' Anthony Richardson Seen as Trade Option for NFC Team
Two weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts placed backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. on injured reserve due to an orbital fracture he suffered in pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals.
Richardson underwent surgery last week and still has no estimate for his return to the field.
Despite his injury, Richardson is being floated as a possible trade option for the quarterback-needy Minnesota Vikings before the November 4 trade deadline.
ESPN writer Ben Solak created a mock trade that sends Richardson to Minnesota in return for some draft capital. The trade was speculated as follows:
Colts-Vikings Mock Trade
- Vikings receive: QB Anthony Richardson Sr., 2026 fifth-round pick
- Colts receive: 2026 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick (can become a conditional fifth)
Although Richardson was drafted as the fourth-overall pick in 2023, his stock has taken a hit after constant injuries and a couple of benchings.
In Solak's eyes, the Vikings need a new passer in their ranks after backup Carson Wentz was placed on the season-ending IR list and starter J.J. McCarthy continues to deal with an ankle sprain.
"With Carson Wentz now on season-ending injured reserve, the QB2 job is once again open for grabs in Minnesota -- and with it comes a serious opportunity to start," Solak wrote. "Who will they target? Kirk Cousins makes sense only for a 2025 playoff push -- there's no real future beyond this season. Russell Wilson has the same timeline but would be miscast in the system."
"What about Richardson, the fourth overall pick from 2023 who never panned out for the Colts?" Solak suggested. "Richardson is currently on IR with a fractured orbital bone courtesy of a fluke pregame warmup injury featuring a wayward resistance band, and he has missed plenty of time in his career with injuries. He brings a similar availability concern to that of McCarthy, and the O'Connell offense -- which has almost exclusively featured pocket passers -- would need to be catered to his skill set."
Solak mentioned the conversation that Richardson had with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell after the second-year quarterback was benched for his infamous tap out, in which O'Connell gave some words of confidence to the then 22-year-old.
"Hey, do me a favor and remember something," O'Connell said after the Vikings beat the Colts last season. "You're a bad dude. And you're going to play a long time in this league. Go to work everyday. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do [too]. Shane [Steichen] does too. Man, this organization loves you. Go to work."
It's hard to imagine a better place for Richardson to go than the Vikings. McCarthy is still dealing with a questionable injury, and even when he was healthy, he didn't look all that great. O'Connell has been able to help the likes of Sam Darnold and even current Colts starter Daniel Jones, so there's a chance that Richardson could find new life up north.
"The price (a third-round pick) might look big," Solak admitted. "But Trey Lance was moved for a fourth-round pick two years into his career, and Richardson has been better and played more at a similar career stage. Plus, there's a fifth-rounder going back."
Considering he has 16 games under his belt, Richardson has much more experience than Lance. The issue is, he has dealt with constant injuries and accuracy issues, and who knows if a new system would remedy those problems.
The Colts haven't shown any signs that they want to trade Richardson, but with one year remaining on his rookie contract and an interest in re-signing Jones for the near future, it gets to a point where you wonder if they should capitalize on any trade value he may have.
With four days left to ponder, the Colts must come to a decision soon. And if the price is right, the Colts have to consider a deal for substantial draft capital.