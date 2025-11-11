Alec Pierce Regarded as 'Phenomenal' for Colts in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a gritty victory over the Atlanta Falcons after battling in Berlin for their final contest before a much-needed Week 11 bye.
The talk of the game is the monstrous performance from Jonathan Taylor, who tallied 244 rushing yards and scored three TDs for the fourth time this season.
However, another player who made a huge statement was the wide receiver Alec Pierce. Quarterback Daniel Jones continues to connect with the former second-rounder for massive plays and game-changing execution.
After another explosive performance (four catches for 84 receiving yards and a 37-yard TD), it's clear that Pierce has evolved into more than a deep threat. Head coach Shane Steichen detailed this in his post game presser.
Steichen was asked this about Pierce: "With Alec Pierce, how do you track his progress over the last two or three years and just expanding his game?"
Here was Steichen's reply on the dynamic offensive playmaker.
“Yeah I mean, he's been arrow up since he's got here. He's making big-time plays down the field. His intermediate game is making big strides so he's able to do a lot for us offensively – moving him around, trying to get certain matchups.
His route-running ability, coming in and out of the breaks have been huge for us. He's made huge strides in that. His catch radius has been strong. So, he's been awesome for us last year, and obviously this year, the way he's playing has just been phenomenal for our football team.”
Pierce was regarded as a vertical threat and nothing much more heading into the 2025 season. After a fiery 2024, it was assumed he'd continue as a massive downfield threat.
Last year, he led the NFL in yards per catch with 22.3. He also stacked up a career-best 824 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, in just a year, Pierce has improved drastically.
Through just eight games (seven starts), Pierce has 585 receiving yards on 28 catches and a TD. Yet again, he's pacing the NFL in yards per reception with 20.9.
If Pierce continues this pace, he'll finish the NFL season with career bests in everything but touchdowns. His stat line would appear as 1,097 receiving yards on 53 catches in 15 games.
Pierce isn't just a receiving threat who is improving game by game. Pierce is also an effective blocker at wide receiver.
A great example is from the Atlanta bout in Berlin. Taylor's massive 83-yard touchdown scamper wasn't just on the NFL's best running back.
Both Pierce and tight end Tyler Warren run down the left side of the field with Taylor to wall off any pursuing tacklers. Without Pierce, there's a chance the pursuing Falcons defenders push him out of bounds.
Pierce is having the best year of his career, and this is even with missing a few games due to sustaining a concussion.
After former WR Adonai Mitchell was drafted in 2024 to push Pierce in a competition, it looks like a complete afterthought at this point.
Expect Pierce to continue playing great football, as he's become a staple of helping Steichen's offense smash opposing coverages.
Indianapolis will get a chance to recoup and reset for their Week 11 bye ahead of a massive matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.