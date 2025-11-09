Colts Risers and Fallers in Ugly Overtime Win Against Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts will head into the bye week at a fantastic 8-2 record after squeaking by with an ugly victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
After handing Raheem Morris and the Falcons their fourth-straight loss, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to the Colts and this bout from Berlin.
With this on tap, it's time to dive into the Risers and Fallers from the morning game that showed a lot about the Colts' squad, and what could be to come.
Riser | Making Michael Penix Jr. Uncomfortable
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was constantly under duress against the Colts on Sunday morning. Overall, Indy put 17 pressures on Penix.
However, it was the defensive ends who shined the most. While none of them recorded sacks, Kwity Paye (three), JT Tuimoloau (three), and Laiatu Latu (two) were constantly in Penix's face.
Penix finished 12/28 for 177 passing yards and one score through the air. If it weren't for Drake London (six catches for 104 receiving yards and a TD), Penix would have struggled even more.
This is the type of performance Indianapolis wants from its defensive ends, with perhaps more sacks to accompany relentless pressure.
Faller | Sacks Allowed from the Offensive Line
If you took a gander at the Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grades for Indy's O-Line, you'd assume they efficiently protected Daniel Jones. However, this wasn't the case in the slightest.
Jones was sacked a whopping seven times and was consistently under pressure, and while some of this is on him as the field general, the offensive line needs to shoulder some blame here.
No QB in the NFL is going to put up a solid performance when under pressure that much and sustaining over five sacks, let alone seven on the day.
It's a good thing that Indy gets a bye after this gritty but ugly victory against the Falcons. The O-Line has been underwhelming in pass protection for two straight weeks, and that must change given how tough the schedule gets.
Risers | Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren
Wide receiver Alec Pierce and rookie tight end Tyler Warren took over the passing attack for Jones against the Falcons in Berlin.
Starting with Pierce, he hauled in a ridiculous 37-yard TD pass and accumulated 84 yards on just four catches. Pierce has been, and currently is, the deadliest vertical threat in the NFL.
Next is Warren, who became the volume man in this one. Warren led Indy in catches (eight) and receiving yards (99). Warren also had a catch percentage of 80 on the day.
Warren continues to shine in Shane Steichen's offense and furthers his underdog case for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Faller | Run Defense
With the absence of DeForest Buckner, the Colts' defense was Swiss Cheese against Atlanta's bruising and efficient ground attack.
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier did whatever they wanted on the ground, accumulating 28 carries for 141 rushing yards and two scores.
Without Buckner, the Falcons constantly ran the football through the interior gaps, and Indy had nearly nothing to offer to stop Atlanta from doing it.
Expect defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the D-Line coach, Charlie Partridge, to put a big emphasis on making up for Buckner's absence during the bye week.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Three things are 100 percent certain in life: death, taxes, and Jonathan Taylor. The former Wisconsin Badger needs to be at the zenith of the MVP conversation after decimating the Falcons' defense.
After Jones struggled with fumbles and too much pressure, the offense exclusively turned to Taylor, and he had no problem shouldering the workload.
Taylor finished with 32 carries for 244 rushing yards and three more touchdowns. Taylor also caught three passes for 42 receiving yards.
It's simple: the offense begins and ends with Taylor, and while that could be seen as a weakness, Taylor has had his way outside of one game this year. Expect Steichen to diversify things, but Taylor will remain the constant.
He absolutely deserves to be considered for the MVP award, because at this point, there is no player who comes close to the impact he provides for his team.
Faller | Daniel Jones
It wasn't easy to put Jones here, as the QB still led the Colts' offense to a big-time overtime victory. However, he had a second straight underwhelming performence, albeit this time for a win.
Jones finished with 19/26 passes completed for 255 yards through the air, one TD, and one pick. However, it's the fumbles that are the focus here.
Jones has coughed up the football six times over the last two weeks, losing three of those. That just can't continue if the Colts want to be a serious playoff contender.
Jones should still be considered a great quarterback, but he must improve his ball security or risk losing games for his squad as the schedule only gets stingier.