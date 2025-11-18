Colts' Battle with Chiefs Seen as Most Intriguing Matchup
After having a much-needed bye, the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts are preparing to head to Arrowhead Stadium for an exciting AFC clash with the 5-5 Kansas City Chiefs.
No, that's not a glitch or a trick of the eyes. The Chiefs, led by future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, are at 5-5 for the first time in his illustrious career.
The shocking struggles of the Chiefs, mixed with the unexpected success of Daniel Jones and the Colts make this a highly interesting game. For NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, he couldn't agree more, naming this AFC tilt the 'most intriguing game of Week 12'.
"Indianapolis has been one of the major feel-good stories of this season, as the resurrection of quarterback Daniel Jones and the MVP-worthy numbers created by running back Jonathan Taylor have spurred this team all year.
There also have been plenty of skeptics who suggest the Colts have benefited from an easy schedule in producing an 8-2 record. Now comes their opportunity to make another huge statement in Kansas City against a Chiefs team that is facing real concerns."
Indianapolis' schedule up to their bye was relaxed, on paper. The Colts have only played four teams with winning records (Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers).
Out of those four games, Indy has won two (Broncos 29-28 and Chargers 38-24), and while the Chiefs don't have a winning record, they're still a winning team until they don't make the postseason.
This means that the Colts can prove many detractors who believe their pre-bye schedule was easy wrong by taking out the Chiefs on the road despite the 5-5 mark.
Chadiha finishes by mentioning that Indy has a chance to remove the Chiefs from the playoff conversation immediately following a potential victory at Arrowhead.
"The defending AFC champions have lost two straight games to championship contenders (Buffalo and Denver) to fall to 5-5. The Chiefs also are sitting in a crowded race for wild-card spots with Denver holding a huge advantage in the battle for the AFC West.
In years past, the Chiefs have been used to vying for the top seed in the conference playoffs. If they lose to Indianapolis, there’s a real chance they could miss the postseason."
The Chiefs have looked the opposite of a Super Bowl-level team this year. Despite the offense averaging 248.9 passing yards and 25.4 points per game, Mahomes hasn't looked in sync with the gameplan.
Lou Anarumo must do whatever is possible to capitalize on Kansas City's rare offensive woes. Anarumo already has a new lockdown corner in Sauce Gardner and might get back Charvarius Ward from injured reserve for this game.
As for Kansas City's defense, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be prepared to copy and paste the game plan from the Atlanta Falcons' contest against Indy.
In that game, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich brought constant blitzes and pressed Indy's receivers, resulting in seven sacks, a pick, and three fumbles of Jones.
The Colts have the chance of a lifetime to put Kansas City into a big divot this coming Sunday. It would be a huge momentum boost if Indy could win on the road, get to 9-2, and give KC a 5-6 mark.
While it's key to stop Mahomes, all eyes will be on how Jones plays against one of the best defensive minds in the NFL after struggling mightily over the last two games.
If Jones wins and bounces back, those last two performances will be forgotten. However, if he falls apart under the pressure, more critics will say he's returning to the 'Danny Dimes' he was with the Giants.
This is a game with massive implications for both sides for different reasons. It will be must-see television when these contenders clash in a huge AFC showdown.