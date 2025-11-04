What Colts' Blockbuster Sauce Gardner Trade Signals to NFL
In a trade that has shocked the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts have traded two future first-round picks (2026 and 2027) to acquire former New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.
This signals that the Colts are putting all the chips in on the 2025 squad.
After Ian Rapoport broke the news, it was reported that the Colts are also sending wide receiver AD Mitchell to New York.
The assumption was that the Colts would try for a Trey Hendrickson or Bradley Chubb to elevate the pass-rush, but clearly Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and Lou Anarumo are happy with their defensive trenches.
Adding the incredibly talented Sauce Gardner is an immediate impact move that will re-shape the entire secondary for Anarumo's dynamic scheme.
Gardner needs no introduction, as he's been one of the top cornerbacks in the league since joining in 2022. That year, he earned a First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and Defensive Rookie of the Year nomination.
Gardner followed this up with another First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination in 2023.
Gardner has put up great numbers during his four years in the league, stacking 201 tackles, 46 pass breakups, three picks, and has started all 55 of his games.
Anarumo can smile knowing that one of the NFL's best is a piece of what he wants to do defensively, especially given the injuries suffered in the cornerback room.
Gardner brings his incredible defensive coverage to Indy, where he'll join a cornerback room that features Jaylon Jones, Mekhi Blackmon, Kenny Moore II, and when he returns, Charvarius Ward.
Through 2025, Gardner has put up 20 tackles, six pass breakups, and a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 68.7. Gardner, despite his lanky frame, has excelled in stopping the run as well, logging a grade of 80.9 (sixth-best among all cornerbacks).
Once Ward returns from injured reserve, it will give Anarumo arguably one of the deadliest duos at cornerback in the league.
If the Colts can also elevate their play in the defensive trenches, it could make life hell for offenses going forward in a season where a deep playoff run, and potentially a Super Bowl trip, is plausible.
Indy's bad loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't a good look, but any team on any level can lose in the NFL to anyone. The Colts' offense is set, but now elevating the defense makes everything line up.
It's clear that the Colts are going all-in to get to the Super Bowl this year, especially when seeing they're giving up two first-round picks and wide receiver Mitchell.
Gardner isn't having an incredible 2025 season, but he was also a part of the hapless Aaron Glenn-era Jets. Now, he's getting a huge opportunity to thrive with a defensive coach that is one of the best.
It remains to be seen how Gardner will perform with Anarumo, but his talent, athleticism, football IQ, and ability to remove top-level receivers, should give Indy the most confidence going forward.
Keep an eye on the rest of the day as Indianapolis gets closer and closer to the trade deadline, as Ballard might not be done just yet.