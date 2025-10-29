One Monumental Trade Stands Out for Colts to Execute
7-1 is the top record to chase in the NFL, and the Indianapolis Colts own the mark. While everyone's eyes will focus on the incredible Shane Steichen-led offense, the defense of Lou Anarumo also deserves some credit.
While the defense has played well, the trenches haven't gotten the consistent pressure needed on opposing QBs. This might prompt a trade from Indy for a difference-maker, and Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes one name makes sense: Cincinnati Bengals' former All-Pro, Trey Hendrickson.
Orr believes Indy surrendering 2026 third and conditional fourth-round picks is good enough to secure the dynamic defender.
Orr started by saying this on the four-time Pro Bowler.
"Hendrickson tidily reunites with his former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in a move that firmly stamps the Colts as Super Bowl contenders. Hendrickson is a great buy-low option for the Colts, who, in this scenario, wait out the Bengals until the last moment after Cincinnati loses to the Bears in Week 9 and decides to recoup some assets after its admirable attempt at an all-in season."
Hendrickson has played well despite not posting the insane sack numbers he did in 2023 (17.5) and 2024 (17.5, which led the NFL). Through seven games, Hendrickson has stacked 4.0 sacks, 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble forced, 23 QB pressures, and a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of 90.0.
The Colts can use a playmaker off the edge to help Anarumo, and who better than an All-Pro-level name who played with him for four years?
Orr concludes by saying this.
"Hendrickson joins a rotation with Kwity Paye and the excellent second-year edge rusher Laiatu Latu, helping Anarumo create increased chaos up front, with a slate of games coming up against quarterbacks who either struggle with escapability or have extreme deficiencies on the offensive line. Indianapolis still has two games against the offensive line-needy Texans, and Hendrickson can provide a boot to the throat of any potential comeback."
The Colts are tied for fifth in the NFL in total sacks (23), but can take that number to the next level with the addition of Hendrickson. Given how the Colts are suddenly a Super Bowl-level team, one more star on the defense will help the complement the offense.
Indianapolis has been criticized for not causing enough chaos in opposing backfields, but Hendrickson can help change that. Plus, it's not much to give up a 2026 third and conditional fourth-round pick to get a player like Hendrickson.
It's not like Chris Ballard to pull off a mid-season trade, but he's also never had a team like the 2025 Colts during his nine seasons. That alone is a good enough reason to take a shot and secure a trade for Hedrickson to reunite him with Anarumo.
It will be interesting to see what the Colts do here, as the offense is incredible, but the defense still has question marks despite only allowing 19.3 points per game. Keep an eye on Indy, as they're a legitimate Super Bowl contender and might be one dynamic piece away from truly taking their defensive talent to the next level.