Colts Called 'Incompetent' for Pulling Philip Rivers Out of Retirement

44-year-old Philip Rivers is a member of the Indianapolis Colts after the team watched their quarterback room completely fall apart.

It hasn't been formally announced, but the assumption is that Rivers will be named the starting quarterback by Shane Steichen.

There is general excitement for Rivers to return, but former NFL safety Ryan Clark roasted the franchise for signing the Hall of Fame-level QB on an episode of First Take.

"I believe this is incompetent, and I also believe this is irresponsible.

This is a man, in Philip Rivers, who was always a stationary target, taking five years off to coach high school football, and then come back to play against the Seattle Seahawks, who will get after your keester if you were freaking Michael Vick.

Philip Rivers should not be starting this game, and if he comes out, and if he plays well, and he stays healthy, I'm not going to retract this statement because it is a bad decision to put him out there.

Philip ain't wrong, Shane Steichen and the Colts are."

Ryan Clark on the Colts potentially starting Phillip Rivers: "... I believe this is incompetent. And I also believe it is irresponsible. This is not Michael Jordan coming back to play basketball after three years off for the Washington Wizards. This is a man in Phillip Rivers who… pic.twitter.com/rRhJtUhT8Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2025

Clark isn't entirely wrong, and even makes an argument that Riley Leonard is on the roster and should have an opportunity to start.

"The one thing that Riley Leonard can do, because I watched him do it for 15 games last year, is get out of the way.

He's been there the entire season. By the way, the last five years? He's been playing football. He's been working out. He's been preparing to be an NFL quarterback. Philip Rivers has not."

We thought we would see Daniel Jones start games in 2025



We thought we would see Richardson start games in 2025



Some people predicted Riley Leonard would start games in 2025



Not a soul on Earth saw Philip Rivers possibly starting games in 2025. pic.twitter.com/3mtTt7oSmI — Jake Elrod (@JakeElrod44) December 9, 2025

If Rivers ends up playing on Sunday, it will take away a chance for Leonard to show the Colts what he can do starting against a fantastic defense in the Seahawks.

Rivers knows Steichen's scheme well, but so does Leonard. To Clark's point, Leonard has been in the building and stayed in shape to be ready to be thrust into the starting role at any given moment.

Another possible avenue this can go is if Leonard is named the starter and Rivers is relegated to backup status. However, the general feel is that Rivers will lead the offense on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis.

The Colts organization loves Rivers and won't forget his service during the 2020 season, which was the last time this team saw the playoffs.

However, it was never a real thought that this franchise would sign him out of retirement to help salvage a campaign that started off hot, only to crash and burn epically.

Regardless of if Clark's statement on Rivers makes you angry or frustrated, he isn't crazy for saying that this isn't really the greatest idea.

We will see how things play out when the Colts clash with the 10-3 juggernaut Seahawks at Lumen Field tomorrow.

If Rivers does end up starting, it will be must-see television. If somehow the long-time Los Angeles Chargers quarterback can lead Indianapolis to a huge road victory, it will throw the NFL world upside down.

Then, belief in Indianapolis' season being saved will jump to fever pitch levels.

Barring surprise, Philip Rivers trending toward first start since Jan. 9, 2021



One challenge this week: Adjusting to evolution/changes in Shane Steichen’s offense since Chargers days. But by all accounts Rivers picked that up. pic.twitter.com/arT3Xre41n — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 13, 2025

