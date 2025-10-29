Colts Offense Setting Amazing NFL Record in Historic Season
The 2025 Indianapolis Colts are breaking records so often, it’s almost becoming redundant. Every week seems to bring another benchmark that cements this offense among the most efficient units in league history.
This week’s headline is another jaw-dropper.
The Colts are averaging 1.09 Points Per Minute of Possession (PPMOP) — the highest mark ever recorded in the NFL.
That means every single minute they hold the football, they’re scoring more than a point. It’s an absurd level of precision that perfectly captures the rhythm and explosiveness of Shane Steichen’s offense.
The only teams even close to this Indianapolis offense are the 2013 Denver Broncos (1.07) and the 2007 New England Patriots (1.03). Spoiler: the Patriots went to the Super Bowl that year, and the Broncos lost to the eventual champs in the divisional round.
What’s even crazier is how sustainable it’s looked. Indianapolis isn't living off one-play bombs or defensive scores — they’re simply carving up defenses on nearly every drive.
The Colts are also on pace to set another NFL record, owning the best Points Per Play mark in league history at .547 since the stat began tracking in 2003.
That number currently edges out the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs (.559), the 2016 Atlanta Falcons (.550), the 2011 Green Bay Packers (.547), and the 2004 Indianapolis Colts (.530) — all teams that featured MVP-caliber quarterbacks and dynamic systems.
Each of those offenses made deep playoff runs, with two reaching the Super Bowl and the others falling just short. History suggests that when you dominate this metric, January football usually follows.
For Indianapolis, it’s a reflection of a group firing on all cylinders. Daniel Jones is playing the most efficient football of his career, Jonathan Taylor is back to MVP form, and the offensive line has been overwhelming in both pass protection and the run game.
Steichen’s play-calling has elevated everything around him. The offense strikes quickly when needed but can also grind out clock with the league’s top rushing success rate — a rare blend that keeps defenses guessing.
Through eight weeks, the Colts lead the NFL in scoring with 270 total points. They also top the charts in total EPA, EPA per play, and success rate, reinforcing just how dominant this operation has become.
It’s been twenty years since the Peyton Manning era defined offensive perfection. The Colts led the league in Points Per Play in 2004 (.530) and again in 2005 (.432) — marks once considered untouchable.
Now, twenty years later, this new Colts team isn’t just matching that greatness — they’re surpassing it. And if history continues to repeat itself, this record-setting offense might just carry Indianapolis all the way into February.