As has been the case for the Indianapolis Colts, they dropped another game to end the season on a brutal seven-game losing streak, this time to the Houston Texans, 38-30.

While there are positives to pull from Sunday's defeat, the fact that this team started 8-2, only to finish 8-9, is an awful occurrence.

General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are safe, but there are many storylines and decisions ahead regarding the 2026 offseason for this team.

However, there's still a game to break down. With that being said, here is the final edition of Risers and Fallers.

Riser | Alec Pierce

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Alec Pierce was a beast to close out an impressive regular season. With Riley Leonard under center, it was critical for Indy's pass-catchers to shine, and Pierce did just that.

He'd secure four catches for 132 receiving yards and a pair of scores. However, Pierce would get into an argument with a referee near the end of the third quarter, cutting short his great showing and leading to a surprising disqualification.

Alec Pierce has been disqualified pic.twitter.com/v5QiRjlQj1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2026

Pierce finishes the year with 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It also marks the second-straight year where he leads the NFL in yards per catch, this time with 21.3.

Pierce is a free agent, and the Colts would be wise to get him a new contract, or at the very least, put him on the franchise tag to evaluate a deal.

Faller | Pass Rush...Again

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands in the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's becoming a joke at this point, but is really anything but when it comes to talking about Indianapolis' awful pass-rush.

Multiple times this year the defensive trenches have failed to provide adequate pressure to opposing quarterbacks, and that was on display against the Texans.

The Colts logged zero sacks on either C.J. Stroud or Davis Mills, and only a pair of quarterback hits. With the news that position coach Charlie Partridge will coach at Notre Dame, it means new leadership is coming.

This is a good thing, as the Colts desperately need to be better at getting after quarterbacks in unison once the 2026 regular season gets underway.

The only edge rushers on contract for 2026 are Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau, so expect fresh talent to replace the likes of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis.

Riser | Riley Leonard

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) carries the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When Leonard was announced as the starter for this game, my immediate thought was the rookie sixth-rounder would be decimated by Houston's insanely potent defense.

What unfolded was anything but this, as Leonard didn't just play above expectations, but shattered them instead.

Leonard finished 21/34 passing for 270 passing yards and three all-purpose touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

While Leonard did throw a pick and lose a fumble (Danielle Hunter), he kept the offense rolling despite no production from superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

This was very encouraging from Leonard, and he likely just secured himself the undisputed QB2 role for 2026 and beyond.

Faller | Jonathan Taylor

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taylor's 2025 season was fantastic, but some of the games after the Daniel Jones Achilles injury were rough. But this game against the Texans may have been his worst of all 17.

Taylor had nowhere to go when he got the ball, often getting stuffed at the line of scrimmage for little to no gain consistently. He'd finish with 26 rushing yards on 14 attempts for an awful average of 1.9 yards per carry.

The recipe to limit Indy's once destructive offense was out for everyone to try, which was to sell out and remove Taylor from the gameplan to put all of the pressure on whoever was under center. In this case, Leonard.

Taylor concludes his third Pro Bowl season with 323 carries for 1,585 rushing yards and 20 all-purpose touchdowns (18 rushing, two receiving).

These aren't numbers to scoff at, but this was an awful game from Taylor, and likely played a big role in the Colts not securing the Week 18 victory.

Riser | Zaire Franklin

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, it's been an up-and-down season, especially when it comes to pass coverage. However, he showed out in spades against the Texans.

Franklin was his busy self, securing 12 tackles (seven solo) and two tackles for loss. Franklin's ability to be around the ball has never been in question, but when discussing his overall linebacking capability, it's tougher.

In many ways, Germaine Pratt has outplayed Franklin since getting signed to the Colts during the season, which raises some concern for the defensive captain.

Franklin finishes his eighth season with 125 tackles, 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and a fumble forced.

Fans are divided on Franklin, but should expect him to stay in Indy for 2026 and resume his status as a defensive captain.

Faller | Michael Pittman Jr.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) drops the pass as Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Michael Pittman Jr. has been the go-to receiver for the Colts since his second NFL season in 2021, and with good reason: he's consistent, reliable, and seems to always come away with the football.

But as with the rest of the team around him, Pittman's production and efficiency took a nosedive to conclude the season. The finale against the Texans was no different.

Pittman caught just two passes for 11 receiving yards and dropped a pair of critical passes, one of which would have resulted in a touchdown from Leonard.

Following the game, Pittman was distraught and didn't sound like a confident, excited football player when talking about his future with Indianapolis.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.:



“I’m hoping it’s not, but if this was my last (season), then I’ve really had a great time playing here.”



“Every player is self-aware. I know I didn’t cut it. … Hopefully they bring me back, but whatever happens … I’ll always be a Colt.” pic.twitter.com/IYG72c52fo — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 4, 2026

With how incredible Pierce has looked, and two other pass-catchers on the roster in Josh Downs and rookie tight end Tyler Warren, it's not 100-percent guaranteed he'll be a Colts receiver in 2026.

We'll see how things play out for the Colts' mainstay when the 2026 offseason gets into full swing.

