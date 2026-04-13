Colts Bring in SEC Deep Threat, Small-School Star for Visits

The Indianapolis Colts keep circling wide receiver in their pre-draft process, and that says plenty about where this roster still needs help.

Their reported Top 30 interest in NAIA Culver-Stockton wideout Kyle Dixon is another reminder that Chris Ballard is still searching for answers in a room that changed dramatically this offseason.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Dixon is scheduled to have a Top 30 visit with the Colts today. Holder also reported that Dixon has already met with over half the league through virtual meetings, which tells you this is not some random small-school flyer getting a courtesy look.

Player to watch: NAIA Culver Stockton WR Kyle Dixon has a Top 30 visit w the Colts today. Dixon has met w over half of the league through virtual meetings + the Hula Bowl. At 6-2/220 pounds, he ran between 4.45-4.5, had a 40.5 vertical and 10-11 broad jump at his pro day. (more) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 13, 2026

From a physical standpoint, the traits are obvious. Dixon reportedly measured at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, ran somewhere in the 4.45-to-4.50 range at his pro day, and posted a 40.5-inch vertical along with a 10-foot-11 broad jump.

That kind of athletic profile is going to draw interest regardless of competition level. For Indianapolis, the question is whether Dixon is another legitimate answer in a receiver room that still needs help.

This is about roster pressure, and Indianapolis has plenty of it at wide receiver right now. Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and once that move happened, the Colts created a very real hole that still has to be filled before Week 1.

That is why a player like Dixon becomes relevant to Indianapolis specifically. The Colts do not just need another camp body at receiver — they need more competition, more size, and more developmental swings in a room that suddenly feels thinner and a lot less settled.

The Dixon report also fits a broader pattern in Indianapolis’ pre-draft work. Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II reportedly had a Top 30 visit with the Colts last week, which suggests the team is doing real homework on multiple types of receiver prospects.

#Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II is visiting with the #Packers, #Commanders, and #49ers this week, the last few in a jam-packed visit schedule.



Last week, the talented pass-catcher had Top 30 visits with the #Panthers, #Colts and #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/hIrjyGlbFB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2026

That matters because Brazzell and Dixon are very different evaluations on paper. One comes from SEC football, and the other is trying to make the leap from the NAIA level, but both names point back to the same truth: the Colts know they still need help at wide receiver.

That broader context matters when looking at a visit like Dixon’s. The Colts are trying to patch multiple spots across the roster, which makes every Top 30 visit feel a little more important than it otherwise would.

The Colts cannot afford to dismiss wide receiver help right now, no matter where it comes from.

That is what makes today’s reported meeting meaningful. Indianapolis is not just scouting a small-school athlete with intriguing tools — it is evaluating whether a prospect like Dixon can help fill one of the most obvious holes still sitting on this roster.

Dixon may never become one of the headline names in this draft class, and maybe he is not supposed to be. But the fact that the Colts are bringing him in today says enough on its own: Indianapolis is still hunting for wide receiver help, and it is willing to search for it anywhere.

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