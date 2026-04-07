Colts Set Visit With Louisville Star Who Compared Himself to AJ Brown

The NFL draft is only two and a half weeks away, meaning the Indianapolis Colts are running out of time to solidify their big board. The Colts have several immediate needs, mostly on defense. That being said, their wide receiver room took a hit last month, and they could use young talent to fill that void.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts will meet with Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell this week. Bell will also meet with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys.

#Louisville WR Chris Bell is at the #Jets on a Top 30 visit today, then he has #Colts and Combine Rechecks later in the week.



Bell had surgery for a torn ACL in December, and countless teams have had him in to check on his progress. He has #Raiders and #Cowboys after Indy. pic.twitter.com/nPlHy5zaRD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2026

Before a late-season ACL tear derailed his momentum, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound playmaker was putting together one of the most productive campaigns in the ACC. He finished 2025 with 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns, earning first-team All-ACC honors while flashing the physical, yards-after-catch ability NFL teams covet.

Bell's torn ACL kept him sidelined during February's combine, but he still answered questions on media day. When asked who he compares his game to, Bell listed four names: A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Julio Jones, and D.K. Metcalf.

#Louisville WR Chris Bell says he models his game after A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, Julio Jones, and D.K. Metcalf pic.twitter.com/hAIq2nHkX4 — Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman) February 27, 2026

Obviously, Bell sees himself as a physical receiver who can explode after the catch. Bell never ran the 40-yard dash during draft preparations, but the last time he ran it, he recorded a 4.40 time.

When you turn on the tape, the appeal is obvious: size, strength, and long-striding speed that makes him dangerous both downfield and after the catch. His ability to break tackles and generate chunk plays is similar to the four receivers he listed, but is perhaps most akin to Brown and Samuel.

In a midseason stretch that put him firmly on the NFL radar, Bell piled up 31 catches for 441 yards and five touchdowns across three games, including a 136-yard, two-score performance on the road against second-seeded Miami and a 170-yard, two-score explosion versus Virginia.

Chris Bell 9 REC, 136 YDS, 2 TDs vs Miami Yesterday. https://t.co/7SOpSaZqzY pic.twitter.com/U7AiII5MMZ — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 18, 2025

At the combine, Bell said he had not met with the Colts. Over a month later, it seems that Indy is finally ready to do their homework on the 21-year-old. At the time, the Colts still had Michael Pittman Jr. on their roster, but now that an extra receiver spot has opened up, it seems Indy could be looking at this year's draft class for a potential replacement.

Pittman thrived after the catch, making a player like Bell an ideal replacement for Shane Steichen's offense. Adding a big-body receiver who can win on slants and screens would give Daniel Jones another target to throw to alongside Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren.

The only question regarding Bell is how well he will recover from his ACL tear. Had it not been for his injury, Bell would likely be solidified in first-round conversations.

Obviously, a visit doesn't guarantee anything. The Colts have other pressing needs, so using Day 2 draft capital on a receiver might be out of the question for Chris Ballard this year. That being said, it's impossible to know what they're thinking, and Steichen may value offensive playmakers more than a new linebacker or safety.