Colts' Charvarius Ward Official for Chiefs While Cornerback Dropped
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have officially activated cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. from injured reserve after the starter missed four games due to a concussion. The team also announced that they have waived cornerback Cameron Mitchell.
The Colts lifted the questionable designations for both Ward and defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who had been dealing with a groin injury for the past month.
Ward suffered his concussion during pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals after colliding with teammate Andrew Ogletree while running through drills. Ward will make his return against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after clearing concussion protocol.
Ward detailed how severe his concussion was, saying that he vomited and was dizzy for weeks.
"That concussion, it really was messing with me," Ward shared. "Mentally and physically, I was bruised up pretty bad for a long time. I didn’t expect that. But over the bye week, I started feeling ready again. So, I’m excited to come back.”
"With the brain, there’s not much you can do with the brain," Ward said. "I was getting dizzy for like dang near like a month. Then, like I said, last week during the bye week is when it kind of stopped, and I was able to lock in and focus with my eyes and everything."
After signing with the Colts during free agency, Ward has only appeared in four games for Indianapolis. He suffered a concussion in Week 1, too, which kept him out for Indy's matchup against the Denver Broncos the following week.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
According to Pro Football Focus, Ward is graded as the second-best corner in football this season (83.4 overall grade). His return couldn't come at a better time as the Colts prepare to take on the reigning AFC champions.
Colts fans will get their first chance to watch Ward work in tandem with Sauce Gardner, whom the team traded for on deadline day earlier this month. If the two can shut down Patrick Mahomes, the rest of the league will be put on watch.
Lewis will make his first appearance since Week 7, when he went down with a groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both he and Samson Ebukam will make a return against Kansas City, giving the Colts' pass rush an extra boost.
The two edge rushers have combined for five sacks on the season. The Chiefs have allowed 20 sacks this season, which ranks toward the top of the league.
The team cut Cameron Mitchell, who had played quite a few defensive snaps during Ward's absence. Mitchell played 100 total snaps while Ward was out, with the majority of those coming in Weeks 7 and 8.
In his four games played, Mitchell tallied four total tackles (one for loss) while allowing four receptions for 38 yards. The Colts used him while Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Ward were all sidelined, but now that they're all healthy, Mitchell fell out of favor.
Colts vs. Chiefs will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.