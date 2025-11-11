Colts Coach Floated as Candidate for Giants HC Gig
As soon as the 2024 regular season ended, the Indianapolis Colts released defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and searched for a new name to fill his role. The hunt ended only a couple of weeks later, with the team signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo, who is nicknamed "The Mad Scientist", has completely transformed the Colts' defense. He has revamped the Colts' secondary, bringing in Cam Bynum, Charvarius Ward, Mekhi Blackmon, and now Sauce Gardner in less than a year's time.
After 10 months as the Colts' defensive coordinator, Anarumo's name is being floated as a head coach candidate once again.
NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported that Anarumo is a name to watch for as a candidate for the vacant New York Giants head coach position. Just three weeks ago, Anarumo was listed as a candidate for the Tennessee Titans' open spot as well.
"Among the names I would keep an eye on as the Giants potentially look to regain some of the greatness of the Tom Coughlin era, I would say Steve Spagnuolo and Antonio Pierce [are] two head coach candidates. Both [are] guys they will look at. Lou Anarumo also has ties to the Giants organization," Rapaport said on NFL Network.
The Giants fired Brian Daboll after three and a half seasons and an eight-loss start to the 2025 season. Daboll had spent time with current Colts quarterback Daniel Jones for a few seasons, and the two led the Giants to their lone playoff win in recent memory.
Circling back to Anarumo, the first year Colts DC spent one year as the defensive backs coach for the Giants in 2018. With some experience in the organization, his name is certainly one to watch for.
Anarumo was touted as a head coach candidate a few years back, when the Bengals reached the Super Bowl in 2021. Although he was never hired, his decade-long experience in the league made him a viable option.
In 10 games with the Colts this season, Anarumo's squad has allowed the 9th-fewest points per game (20.6) and the 17th-fewest yards per game (327.6).
The Colts have held three opponents to under 15 points and are the only team in the league to force a turnover in every game.
Anarumo's aggressive defense allows chunk plays, but it makes up for it with turnovers and sacks. Indy ranks fifth in total sacks with 29 this season and has had only one game with zero sacks (Denver Broncos in Week 2).
It's not surprising that the Giants and Titans could both be interested in interviewing Anarumo, but he'll but up against some competition. Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator for the Giants in their 2007 Super Bowl victory, and he returned to be their defensive coordinator once again in 2015.
If the Colts lose their defensive coordinator after one season, they'll have to undergo another search to fill the vacancy. With a talented defensive roster, one would image Indy would be a top spot to land for any coaches looking for work.