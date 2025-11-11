Here’s a name to watch for the Giants’ next head coach: Colts DC Lou Anarumo.



He’s supercharged that defense to an elite level. Was the Giants’ DBs coach in 2018. NY native. Tough SOB.



Was also with the Dolphins while Joe Schoen was there in the 2010s.



Will be a top candidate.