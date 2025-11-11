Former 5-Time Pro Bowler Sees Colts' Jonathan Taylor as MVP
There were plenty of storylines that surfaced after the Indianapolis Colts secured an overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's first game from Berlin, Germany.
However, nothing surpasses what Jonathan Taylor accomplished against the Falcons' defense. After 244 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards, and another three TDs, Taylor is squarely in the MVP conversation.
This was reflected on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. Former five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead had the utmost praise for Taylor and believes him to be a current front-runner for MVP.
"I'm seeing MVP. Not offensive player of the year, because why not?
I think Matt Stafford and Jonathan Taylor are doing things at a historic pace, especially for Jonathan Taylor. Running backs don't normally win MVP. I wanna make sure his name stays in that conversation, not just Offensive Player of the Year.
He is doing things, and leading the team, in a way that is very rare for us to see. He's been doing it consistently, he's healthy, the o-line is playing extremely well. Great complementary football too with Daniel Jones and the downfield threats they got, this Colts team is scary."
Taylor has played at a ridiculous pace this year and has just one rough performance on his record against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 9 - 45 rushing yards).
Outside of his Week 9 showing, Taylor hasn't dipped below 66 rushing yards and has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in five of his 10 games this season.
These numbers indicate that Taylor is the model of consistency and is playing better football than he's ever displayed throughout his six-year career.
What Armstead mentions about Taylor being in the running for MVP with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a great comparison and indicator as to which players are at the top of the argument.
The MVP honor is a quarterback-driven award, and so far, Stafford is playing lights-out football heading into Week 11.
Stafford has 2,427 passing yards on 208 completions for a completion percentage of 67.1, 25 touchdown tosses to just two interceptions.
If Stafford keeps this type of performance up, it will be challenging for Taylor to secure the MVP accolade. However, don't expect Taylor to leave the conversation.
Taylor has 1,139 rushing yards on 189 attempts for an average of 6.0 yards per carry. He also has 15 rushing TDs and averages 113.9 rushing yards per carry. All of these metrics lead the NFL.
Taylor is the engine that propels Shane Steichen's incredible offense, and until further notice, that won't change.
Every defense Indianapolis faces off against has one idea in mind above everything else: stop Taylor from wrecking their stop troops.
The Colts are heading into their much-deserved Week 11 bye with the top spot in the NFL and a vibrant 8-2 record. Given that the Kansas City Chiefs are sitting on the other side of that bye, this break couldn't have come at a better time.
We'll see if Taylor can continue his ridiculous pace, which is undoubtedly putting him on a trajectory for a third Pro Bowl and a second First-Team All-Pro nomination.
And, if it all pans out for him, an MVP award to add to his trophy case.