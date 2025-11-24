The Indianapolis Colts suffered a brutal overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, not only on the scoreboard, but in the locker room, too.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that wide receiver Ashton Dulin is "going to miss some time" after exiting Sunday's loss due to a hamstring injury. Dulin set up the Colts' second touchdown with a 48-yard grab in the second quarter, and he made some key special teams plays as well.

Ashton Dulin is 'going to miss some time' with the hamstring injury he suffered yesterday. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 24, 2025

Dulin has been the go-to fourth receiver in the Colts' offense after the team traded Adonai Mitchell halfway through his second season. He's only been targeted twice over the last four games, but his impact is more noticeable on special teams.

"Ashton Dulin is one of the three best special teams players in the NFL," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said last week. "He always plays in a great body position. He makes great decisions. He plays with great fundamentals and technique.

Not only is Dulin one of the best special teams players, but he's also one of the best blockers on the team. Dulin's speed and size allow him to clear a path in the second and third levels, giving the Colts' running backs more space in the open field.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) is unable to make a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On the season, Dulin has five receptions for 106 yards on offense. He has 11 kick returns for 328 yards, which averages out to 29.8 yards per return. Dulin was named as a second-team All-Pro in 2021 as a special teamer along with Matthew Adams.

Dulin missed the Colts' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a chest injury. It's hard to interpret how much time Dulin will actually miss this time around, but with back-to-back divisional games coming up for Indy, they'll hope he can return as soon as possible.

When Dulin went out, Anthony Gould was substituted as the backup kick returner to pair with Ameer Abdullah. Gould is the team's punt returner, so he already has plenty of special teams experience.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) run the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Abdullah has been one of the most electric returners in the league. After signing to the practice squad earlier this season, Abdullah has become a fun player to watch, and he occasionally gives Jonathan Taylor some breathers on offense.

Abdullah has returned 11 kickoffs for 358 yards, averaging 32.5 yards per return. Although Dulin will be out, this should give Abdullah more opportunities to shine in his absence.

