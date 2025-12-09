In an absolutely unbelievable move, the Indianapolis Colts are signing 44-year-old Philip Rivers to the practice squad after a workout on Monday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rivers has been in retirement since 2020, when he ended his career with the Colts.

Rivers is reunited with Colts head coach Shane Steichen after the two spent time together with the Los Angeles Chargers, when Steichen was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

"ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad," Schefter wrote on X.

ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oOIVQEY38x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Rivers becomes the oldest active player in the league. The 17-year veteran will close out the season with the Colts after starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles tendon in a devastating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

Who Will Start vs. the Seattle Seahawks?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As of now, the Colts hope to have rookie quarterback Riley Leonard under center vs. Seattle. Leonard played the final three quarters against the Jaguars, completing 18 of his 29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He ran for his first career touchdown from the 5-yard line in garbage time.

Leonard reported a knee injury to the Colts' medical staff on Monday, which means the Colts are now in full panic mode. Journeyman Brett Rypien is currently on the Colts' practice squad and is expected to get the nod if Leonard can't play on Sunday.

If Rypien is starting, the Colts will likely call up Rivers to the 53-man roster. If he's activated, Rivers' Hall of Fame eligibility clock will reset by another five years, making him ineligible until 2031. Rivers is currently one of 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2026.

Although he never won a Super Bowl, Rivers is recognized as one of the best passers of all time. He ranks seventh all-time with 63,440 passing yards, sixth all-time with 421 passing touchdowns, and 18th all-time with a 95.2 passer rating.

Philip Rivers Stats With Colts in 2020

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw a pass in the second quarter wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

When Rivers was in Indianapolis, he passed for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 68% completion rate. He led the Colts to an 11-5 record, winning four of their final five games to clinch a postseason berth.

The Colts have not made the playoffs since he retired. If he is activated and actually plays, this would be one of the most insane stories in NFL history.

The Colts need to win at least two, maybe three more games to make the playoffs. Sitting at 8-5 and in the 8th seed in the conference, the Colts need some of their competitors to drop games to have a chance at making the postseason.

Just a month ago, the Colts held the best record in the league. All of a sudden, they're signing a 44-year-old who hasn't played a snap since January 2021. Welcome back, Uncle Phil.

