Colts’ Defense Could Get More Aggressive With Sauce Gardner
The Indianapolis Colts made a blockbuster move on Tuesday, acquiring All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell. Gardner, 25, is signed through the 2030 season and comes at a relatively cheap cap hit over the next two seasons.
There are so many angles to cover this trade, from Chris Ballard's new aggressive style to what this means for this season, but this is a fun move for the Colts' defense schematically.
The Colts have been pretty determined to run man coverage this season, as the team sits at a 27% rate according to Football Insights. The addition of Gardner likely bumps that rate up a good bit, in particular on third downs.
Lou Anarumo has relied on dime defense on third downs this season, often bringing on Rodney Thomas (three safety sets) or outside cornerback four onto the field to add another element of speed to the defense. He would rely on man coverage calls, usually on the back of five-man pressure concepts, to jam receivers at the line and cause disruption in the backfield.
The only problem is, the Colts' injuries at cornerback have led to struggles in such calls. Xavien Howard, Mekhi Blackmon, and Johnathan Edwards all had their issues in man, and it led to a few massive plays for opposing offenses early in the season.
The addition of Gardner, along with the expected return of Mooney Ward, alleviates some of the pressure on these bottom-of-the-roster defensive backs.
Gardner has the gravity and the physicality to lock down one side in press-man coverage, while Ward can travel with an opponent's top option in the pass game. Instead of having multiple fringe cornerbacks on the field at once, the Colts' weakest link could be a player like Jaylon Jones going forward in dime sets.
This move will also likely lead to more early down blitz calls from the Colts. Ward and Gardner are both big, physically imposing cornerbacks on the outside.
If opponents want to attack the Colts with big personnel groupings or condensed formations, the Colts will now feel comfortable enough to bring pressure and let their big corners be disruptive in press-man at the point of attack.
This, in turn, alleviates some of the pressure on the defensive front to create pressure with four defenders. An increase in blitz rate alongside more man coverage will give the Colts' pass rushers more time and space to get home. Anarumo has basically gotten everything that he has wanted from Chris Ballard this season, and this massive move is the final piece of the puzzle.
The Colts are taking a massive gamble by moving two first-round picks for a cornerback, but I understand the aggressiveness in going for a premier talent to pair with Mooney Ward.
The Colts' secondary can now accomplish everything that Anarumo wants it to do, and that side of the ball has real top 10 potential the rest of the season.