Colts Defense Weakens as Two More Starters Out vs. Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts have landed in Berlin, Germany, to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Before their flight took off, the Colts announced that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would be out for Week 10. Hours later, the team placed Buckner on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss the next four games.
The Colts did not practice on Friday, but they released an injury report that includes estimations on whether each player would have practiced or not. The team also ruled out two more key defenders in the process.
Colts' Injury Report
- DT DeForest Buckner (Neck) - DNP, Out
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP, Out
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP, Out
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP, Questionable
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles, Rest) - Limited
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - Full
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - Full
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - Full
- CB Sauce Gardner (Concussion) - Full
Ebukam and Lewis are both ruled out for the third consecutive week after suffering their respective injuries in the Week 7 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lewis' injury was originally thought to be the less severe, but it seems that neither have made huge laps in their recovery.
With the bye week next week, it makes sense that the Colts don't want to rush anyone back to the field. An extra week of rest could allow both their injuries to recover even more before a Week 12 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Gould missed last week's action against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is questionable to play vs. Atlanta. As the main punt returner and kick returner, it would be a big boost to the special teams to have Gould out there.
Moore is still rehabbing from an Achilles injury, but the veteran has played the last couple of weeks for Indy. He forced a fumble in the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh, giving the Colts a brief lifeline.
Pittman and Goncalves both missed Wednesday but were full participants for the last two days of the week.
Gardner, who the team traded for on Tuesday, is expected to make his Colts debut against the Falcons after clearing concussion protocol.
Falcons' Injury Report
- DE Leonard Floyd (hamstring) - DNP, Out
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle) - DNP, Out
- OL Storm Norton (foot) - DNP, Out
- CB Mike Hughes (neck) - LP, Questionable
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) - LP, Questionable
- DL LaCale London (shoulder) - LP, Questionable
- S DeMarcco Hellams (NIR – other) - LP
- EDGE James Pearce Jr. (NIR – other) - LP
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) - Full
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) - Full
- WR Casey Washington (back) - Full
- ILB JD Bertrand (knee) - Full
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) - Full
The Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran edge rusher and starting left guard Matthew Bergeron did not travel with the team to Berlin.
Lindstrom, the starting right guard, is questionable to play. If he's out, the Falcons will have two backups in their front five.
Bowman, a rookie slot corner, will make his return to the field after missing all of October due to injury.