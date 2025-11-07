Colts Receive Unfortunate DeForest Buckner Injury Update
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the injured reserve list due to a neck injury. This means Buckner will miss at least the next four games. He will be eligible to return in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts announced on Thursday that Buckner would miss this weekend's game against the Atlanta Falcons, but this IR announcement came out of thin air.
This marks the second time in the last two seasons that Buckner has been placed on IR. For a man who rarely misses games, this will make it a minimum of eight missed games over the past two seasons.
What Does Buckner's Absence Mean?
After last weekend's loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said there were no injuries to report. Unfortunately, Buckner's injury came to light days after the game.
Although Indy will be without its star interior lineman for a while, the injury will give some of the team's depth pieces a chance to shine over the next month.
Players like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore will get an increased workload against the Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Houston Texans.
Adebawore is already having his best season to date, recording 14 total tackles (2 for loss) and 1.5 sacks in nine games played. The same goes for Gallimore, who has racked up 21 total tackles (3 for loss) and a career-high 2.5 sacks through nine weeks of action.
While the two of them are having a career year, it'll be difficult to replicate Buckner's production.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
In his 10th season, Buckner has recorded 42 total tackles (9 for loss), 4.0 sacks, and 13 QB hits. A neck injury is nothing to take lightly, so the Colts may want to ensure their star defender will make a full recovery just in time for the postseason.
Of course, Buckner's partner in crime, Grover Stewart, will have more responsibilities as well. Big Grove has started all nine games for the Colts this season, recording 30 total tackles (4 for loss), 3 passes defended, and 1 interception.
Stewart has yet to record a sack, but that's not exactly his role in Lou Anarumo's defense. The 6-foot-4 tackle makes his presence felt up the middle and is one of the best run defenders in all of football.
According to Pro Football Focus, Stewart ranks 29th among 124 eligible defensive linemen with a 70.1 overall grade. He has the 16th most run stops (14) and has been able to thwart opposing running backs at will.
Stewart and the rest of the Colts' defense have a tall task on their hands going up against star running back Bijan Robinson this weekend. The Falcons' offensive engine has 1,058 scrimmage yards this season, which ranks as the third most in the league.
Without Buckner in the middle, Anarumo's defense will look noticeably different. If the guys around him can step up for a few games, the Colts should be in fine hands.