Colts' Early Injury Report Promising Ahead of Chiefs Clash
The Indianapolis Colts are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 after resting up during a Week 11 bye.
The Colts held their first practice of the week on Wednesday, which saw a couple of key defenders return to the field. Colts head coach Shane Steichen didn't confirm any game availability, but the signs are positive.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Rest) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - LP
- LB Jaylon Carlies (Ankle) - FULL
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - FULL
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. - FULL
Lewis sat out the first practice of the week due to a groin injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. Despite originally being designated as "day-to-day" by Steichen, his injury has kept him out of the past three games.
Moore, one of the team's longest-tenured veterans, took a rest day.
Ebukam made his return to the practice field for the first time in weeks. He also suffered his injury in Indy's Week 7 win over the Chargers, but he was expected to miss some time. His limited participation on Wednesday is a good sign that he'll return soon.
Ward & Carlies Return
The team opened up the 21-day practice window for Carlies and Ward, who had both been on injured reserve. Carlies, who was the team's fifth-round pick in 2024, has not played in a single game this season. He was placed on injured reserve in the preseason, but he's finally back in action.
Ward went down during pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals with a fluke injury. He collided with tight end Andrew Ogletree while going through his pre-game routine, leading to his second concussion of the season.
Colts fans could get their first look at a Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward duo against the Chiefs this weekend. Ward was signed to be the team's go-to guy, but now that Gardner's in the mix, both sides of the field are shut down.
Chiefs' Injury Report
- G Kingsley Suamataia (Concussion) - DNP
- WR Xavier Worthy (Ankle) - DNP
- LB Jeffrey Bassa (Shoulder) - FULL
- S Jaden Hicks (Shoulder) - FULL
- DE George Karlaftis (Thumb) - FULL
- DE Charles Omenihu (Ankle) - FULL
- Isiah Pacheco (Knee) - FULL
- G Trey Smith (Back) - FULL
- T Jawaan Taylor (Knee/Ankle) - FULL
The Chiefs have three starting offensive linemen on the injury report. Suamataia was the only one who didn't practice. Smith and Taylor were full participants and have a good chance of playing on Sunday.
Worthy, who is one of the top receivers for Kansas City besides Rashee Rice, did not practice. Mahomes may be without one of his fastest targets against Indy.
Pacheco is trending towards playing against the Colts. After missing the last two games, Pacheco will likely join Kareem Hunt in the Chiefs' backfield.
Karlaftis and Omenihu have combined for seven sacks on the year. Their full participation is a good indication that they'll play, but the next two practices should give more clarity.