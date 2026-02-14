The Indianapolis Colts ' defense wasn't atrocious in 2025, but they certainly could have used some help, especially on the defensive line. The Colts posted 39 sacks as a team, but over the final five weeks of the season, they had just four.

This offseason, the Colts have three key defensive ends slated to hit the open market: Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. There's a chance the Colts don't bring back any of them. If they don't, they could be setting up a massive deal.

NFL insider Cameron Wolfe spoke with Ian Rapoport about Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the Colts' plan to pursue the sack machine this spring.

"From what I understand, a team source told me he figures it's unlikely for these two sides to reunite going into next season," Wolfe said. So, what does that mean? Do the Bengals let him go in free agency? Do they try to slap the franchise tag on him and trade him? A difficult decision to Cinci because their relationship has not been great in recent weeks."

"And, I'm told if this deal does end up happening, free-agency wise, keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts. It's a team that wants to be aggressive; they made the big splash move for Sauce Gardner mid-season, Lou Anarumo has a lot of familiarity with Trey Hendrickson, they just hired a D-Line coach named Marion Hobby, who coached Trey Hendrickson in Cincinnati."

"When they were all together, Lou, Marion, and Trey Hendrickson, they had 57 sacks in four seasons. Four Pro Bowl seasons. They're gonna be aggressive in trying to get him if he does reach the market or if it's a sign-and-trade. It could be a big splash move for the Indianapolis Colts."

THE WOLFE OF BALL STREET: EARLY OFF-SEASON PREVIEW



- Why Travis Hunter offense vs. defense usage will change a lot in 2026

- Keep an eye on Trey Hendrickson and Indianapolis Colts

- Browns could go with Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson at QB, pass on drafting QB high again pic.twitter.com/1pQ60wmKm3 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 14, 2026

The Colts' pass-rush woes cost them toward the end of the season. Without being able to get to the quarterback, opposing passers were able to pick apart an injury-riddled Colts secondary that couldn't match up against some of the league's best weapons.

Considering all the coaching connections, it's no surprise the Colts have an interest in Hendrickson. Anarumo was the guy who brought him into Cinci, transforming him into an unstoppable weapon off the edge.

Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. In three of his four years under Anarumo, Hendrickson reached at least 14 sacks. That sort of production has been unseen in Indianapolis since the days of Robert Mathis and Dwight Freeney.

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) signals for a penalty against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Hendrickson's familiarity with Anarumo's scheme would be a huge plus. If the Colts do make a massive investment, they wouldn't have to worry about Hendrickson failing in a new scheme because of his past success.

Last offseason, Indy expressed interest in making a move for Hendrickson. They ultimately decided against it, but this means it's been nearly a year filled with rumors of the Colts' reported interest in trading for the former All-Pro.

Any deal for Hendrickson will be a massive one. Considering Myles Garrett got paid $45 million annually, Hendrickson could make $35+ million a year.

