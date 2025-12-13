The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed quarterback Philip Rivers to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. To make room for Rivers, the Colts placed right tackle Braden Smith on injured reserve due to a concussion and neck injury.

The team also announced it has elevated wide receiver Coleman Owen and defensive tackle Chris Wormley from the practice squad to the active roster.

we are signing QB Philip Rivers to the 53-man roster, placing T Braden Smith on IR and elevating WR Coleman Owen and DT Chris Wormley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/7X7kShG6HR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 13, 2025

Uncle Phil Returns

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts are expected to start Rivers on Sunday, making it his first appearance since he lost to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021. The 44-year-old grandfather knows Shane Steichen's offense like the back of his hand, but it's a Hail Mary attempt by Indy's front office to try and salvage their season while they still can.

Last Sunday, Rivers was probably sitting on the couch, drinking a beer, and watching football. This Sunday, Rivers will face the 10-3 Seahawks as they try their absolute best to smash him into the ground.

Rivers will reset his Hall of Fame eligibility, something he said he didn't care about when re-signing with the Colts. Rivers was a modern-era semifinalist for the Class of 2026, but he'll have to wait another five years before he steps foot on the field again.

Braden Smith on IR

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) looks to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Smith's placement on IR will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season. The eighth-year lineman is in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent in the spring.

Smith exited last week's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. He then popped up on Wednesday's injury report with an additional neck injury. He did not practice this week, and won't practice for the next four weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has a 65.3 overall grade this year, ranking him 45th among 81 eligible tackles.

If the Colts make the playoffs, Smith would be eligible to return. That's a big if, though.

Practice Squad Call-Ups

Indianapolis Colts nose tackle Chris Wormley (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman Owen is available for tomorrow's action. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver was one of the two receivers who worked out with Rivers when he came in to throw on Monday night.

It's also possible Owen plays special teams reps with Anthony Gould out. We may see Owen as a kick returner on Sunday.

Chris Wormley will likely make his third appearance of the season against Seattle. The Colts have been using the former third-round pick during DeForest Buckner's absence.

In two games played, Wormley has racked up 5 total tackles and a sack.

