Colts Forecasted to 'Blow Out' Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts have had extra time to prepare for what will be a huge AFC clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the narrative this year has surrounded the surge of QB Daniel Jones and the MVP-esque season of running back Jonathan Taylor, another has surfaced in Missouri.
The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-5, and barely holding onto playoff hopes for the first time in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Quite frankly, it's unheard of to think of the Chiefs not competing for a Super Bowl, let alone missing the postseason.
On a recent episode of Get Up, former NFL linebacker and co-host of Bussin' with the Boys, Will Compton, had some massive predictions for the Colts' clash with the Chiefs.
Here's what Compton had to say regarding what he believes may happen with the Colts versus the Chiefs.
"The Colts are gonna blow them out on Sunday. This is gonna be a double-digit win."
Knowing Compton, it was likely a ridiculous statement with no weight, but a statement nonetheless.
The Chiefs have an underwhelming 5-5 record, and haven't lost by more than seven points (Buffalo Bills, 28-21), so this is unlikely that the Colts will blow out KC or win by double digits.
However, it's possible with the uncharacteristic struggles from Kansas City's offense this year.
Host Mike Greenberg also chimed in with something interesting regarding Daniel Jones and Mahomes, and the new narrative surrounding them both ahead of Week 12.
"So we have been saying since the beginning of the year, 'oh, the Colts are a great story, but if Daniel Jones, when he meets up with Patrick (Mahomes) in the playoffs, is he gonna be ready for that?'
Well, guess what, it's Patrick who we're asking some questions about right now, Week 12, and he absolutely has to win this game."
Mahomes' stats are still fantastic despite sitting at 5-5. Mahomes has put up 2,625 passing yards, 18 TDs to six INTs, and another four scores on the ground.
Even Mahomes' career-low completion percentage of 64.5 is still a good mark. Arguably KC's biggest problem is the lack of ground game and pass-catchers outside of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.
Expect the Colts to utilize new cornerback Sauce Gardner to negate Rice and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II to compete with Kelce.
However, Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Carlies could return as quickly as the game against the Chiefs. These additions would give Lou Anarumo incredible firepower against Mahomes.
It's worth noting that Anarumo has had success from his days with the Cincinnati Bengals against Mahomes and will have a plethora of defensive heavyweights to use at Arrowhead on Sunday.
Expect Mahomes and Anarumo to have a gridiron chess match.
Compton's comments on the Colts blowing out Kansas City is highly unlikely, especially since the Chiefs have their backs against the wall and are defending home turf.
However, Greenberg's are on the money: this is nearly a must-win for Mahomes if the Chiefs want to make the playoffs.
With all of this on the line, expect Reid, Mahomes, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to throw everything they can at the Colts this Sunday.
If the Colts can overcome one of the most hostile environments in the NFL, they'll not only move to an unprecedented 9-2, but they'll send the Chiefs into a tailspin at 5-6 while putting their playoff hopes on life support.