The Indianapolis Colts took a three-point lead to the half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their penultimate game of the 2025 season. The Colts are eliminated from playoff contention, but they ended the first half with a nice defensive highlight from linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The Jaguars were marching down the field with less than two minutes on the clock. Trevor Lawrence's unit had just entered the red zone, making it second-and-3 from the Colts' 16-yard line.

Lawrence threw a pass intended for wide receiver Parker Washington, but Pratt played tight coverage and made a fantastic play on the ball to come down with his first interception of the season. It was the first interception Lawrence has thrown since a Week 12 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

"i'll take that." - Germaine Pratt



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/xHOMnSZEGj — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2025

Pratt joined the Colts in early October after the veteran linebacker was released by the Raiders the week after they played the Colts. Pratt didn't travel with the Raiders for that blowout loss.

Pratt was reunited with Anarumo after the two spent six seasons together with the Cincinnati Bengals. Pratt filled in next to Zaire Franklin and has been one of the team's top tacklers since joining before Week 6.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

In 10 starts for the Colts this season, Pratt has racked up 89 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, a forced fumble, and a pair of fumble recoveries. His best performance came in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs when he flew around the field for a season-high 20 tackles.

The Colts have forced a turnover in nearly every game this season, the lone exception being Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks. Lou Anarumo's "bend don't break" mentality has come into play in the red zone all year long, and it has paid off again in Week 17.

Earlier in the first quarter, the Jaguars fumbled in the red zone while attempting a hook-and-ladder play. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. fumbled the toss, leading to a recovery by defensive end Samson Ebukam.

The Colts' defense has made huge plays to stop the Jaguars from taking an early lead. They'll need to come up with a few more to stop the Jaguars from taking home the win.

The Colts are simply playing for pride, but they can hinder Jacksonville's chances of winning the AFC South title with a win. The Houston Texans are creeping up behind them with an 11-5 record.

Recommended Articles