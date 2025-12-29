Colts Grant Defensive Trio an Opportunity Through Workouts
The Indianapolis Colts may have lost a chance to make the postseason, but with one game remaining on the schedule next week against the Houston Texans, the team is busy looking for additional talent.
The injury bug has hit Indianapolis like a ton of bricks this season, prompting searches for more players to help solidify the roster in spots where it's needed the most.
Following the signing of the quarterback Seth Henigan, the Colts have worked out linebacker Steele Chambers, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, and defensive end Deontae Craig.
Steele Chambers
Initially, a running back at Ohio State, Steele Chambers made the switch to linebacker in 2021. He'd put up 207 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and four interceptions in his 39 games from 2021-2023.
As for his running back numbers, Chambers had nine games at the position (2019-2020) and logged 28 attempts for 221 rushing yards, a healthy 7.9 average yards per carry, and a score.
Chambers didn't get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but was signed on May 1st, 2024, by the Detroit Lions. He'd then bounce over to the New England Patriots before being released on August 26th, 2024.
We'll see how Chambers fares after his workout, as the Colts need depth at linebacker behind Germaine Pratt and Zaire Franklin.
Keondre Coburn
Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn has 20 games of NFL experience since the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in 2023 in the sixth round (194th overall) out of Texas.
Throughout his NFL career, Coburn has put up 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and logged a start with the Tennessee Titans in 2024.
After the Colts placed DeForest Buckner back on Injured Reserve following a reaggravation of his neck injury, Coburn's workout makes perfect sense.
Deontae Craig
Former Iowa Hawkeye defensive lineman Deontae Craig doesn't have any NFL experience yet, but he brought a solid resume from college to his workout with the Colts.
Through four years and 51 games, Craig put up 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, and three pass breakups from the defensive trenches.
Indianapolis is a team that is always on the prowl for more help on the defensive line, so it's no surprise that Craig received a workout.
We'll see if Craig gets his first opportunity with an NFL team following his workout with Indianapolis today.
