The Indianapolis Colts made a late-season quarterback move Monday, signing Seth Henigan to the practice squad.

With Indianapolis officially eliminated from playoff contention entering the final week of the season, the context around this signing matters more than the transaction itself.

This is no longer about survival or emergency insurance for a postseason push. It’s about evaluation, availability, and making sure the final game serves a purpose beyond the scoreboard.

The Colts are expected to take a cautious approach at quarterback in Week 18. That includes not putting Philip Rivers into action in a game that carries no standings implications.

Instead, the focus shifts to younger options already in the building. Riley Leonard is positioned to start, while Anthony Richardson Sr. remains a possibility depending on lingering vision-related concerns.

That uncertainty is where Henigan enters the picture. If Richardson isn’t cleared to go, Henigan becomes a logical candidate to dress as the emergency option behind Leonard.

Henigan isn’t arriving blind to NFL expectations. He spent the early portion of the season on the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars, participating in offseason work and training camp before landing in Indianapolis.

The Colts aren’t asking him to be a long-term solution. They’re asking him to be prepared, functional, and capable of operating an offense if his number is called.

At the college level, Henigan brings one of the more extensive résumés of any undrafted quarterback in this class. He started 50 games for the Memphis Tigers, producing over 14,000 passing yards and 104 touchdowns while protecting the football.

That experience shows up in how he processes the game. Henigan played in multiple offensive structures and was asked to manage volume, tempo, and pressure across four full seasons.

His mobility is functional rather than flashy. Henigan can escape, reset, and keep plays alive.

For Indianapolis, this signing aligns with how the organization is treating the final week. The Colts are using it to gather information, not chase outcomes.

Seeing Leonard command the offense matters. Determining Richardson’s readiness matters even more.

Henigan’s presence simply ensures there are no limitations if availability shifts late in the week. That flexibility allows the coaching staff to focus on evaluation rather than contingency planning.

This isn’t a move designed for headlines or optimism. It’s a clean, practical addition that fits where the Colts are right now.

Week 18 won’t define the season, but it can inform the offseason. Adding Seth Henigan gives Indianapolis one more piece of clarity at the most important position on the field.

