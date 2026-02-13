The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to reshape the defensive side of their staff this offseason.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, UNLV outside linebackers coach Jeremy Bruce has accepted a defensive quality control role with Indianapolis, adding another fresh voice to a unit that desperately needs recalibration heading into 2026.

Sources: UNLV OLB coach Jeremy Bruce has accepted a defensive quality control job with the Colts. He’s worked at Kentucky, SMU, Oregon State, Fresno State and Wyoming on his climb up. pic.twitter.com/zH2Ukn5Gag — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2026

Bruce himself confirmed the move earlier this week on Instagram, writing, “Look what God Did! Excited to join the Indianapolis Colts Organization as the Defensive Quality Control Coach! #ForTheShoe.”

At just 30 years old, Bruce has quietly built a résumé rooted in defensive line and linebacker development.

His path has included stops at Kentucky, SMU, Oregon State, Fresno State, and Wyoming, consistently working in graduate assistant or quality control capacities before landing the outside linebackers job at UNLV in January 2025.

Defensive quality control jobs are not glamorous. They are foundational. That role lives in the film room and in the small details that shape weekly game plans.

This is the precise area where the Colts can use an added opinion, especially when considering the linebacker group and defensive capabilities for Lou Anarumo.

For a Colts defense that lacked structural consistency for large stretches last season, attention to detail is mandatory.

Indianapolis enters the offseason with real questions at linebacker and defensive line. The Colts fielded one of the least stable linebacking units in football, struggling with gap integrity, coverage discipline, and second-level tackling consistency.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Colts GM Chris Ballard has taken aggressive swings over the past year to repair the Colts’ secondary, acquiring safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward in the offseason before pulling off a midseason trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts Must SPEND BIG On Defensive Front pic.twitter.com/w3ZI6wxwfy — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) February 11, 2026

If this defense is going to rebound in a meaningful way, it will require more than splashy additions at the linebacker and defensive line positions. It will demand both continued personnel investment and significant internal development.

Bruce’s background, specifically with outside linebackers, is notable. Given that Zaire Franklin is really the only stable player for the position group, Bruce's hire indicates that the team understands it needs more firepower at the second level of the defense.

Linebacker play in today’s NFL is no longer about downhill thumpers alone. It demands hybrid processing — the ability to fit the run while matching backs and tight ends in space, diagnosing RPO structures, and closing windows in zone concepts.

That is the type of detail a former position coach can bring into a quality control role.

Additionally, Bruce is one of two new defensive quality control hires, alongside Dillon Doyle, as Indianapolis continues to quietly retool its defensive infrastructure.

Looks like the Colts have hired two new Defensive Quality Control coaches



Jeremy Bruce — formerly the UNLV OLB coach that has spent most of his career at the college ranks



Dillon Doyle — formerly a DQC with the Bills last season. Baylor linebacker back in 2022 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) February 13, 2026

This is not a headline-grabbing move. It is, however, a signal.

When a defense underperforms, the rebuild starts at the foundation — staff structure, player development lanes, and communication pipelines.

Bruce now steps into that ecosystem at a moment when the Colts cannot afford another stagnant season on that side of the ball.

If Indianapolis is serious about reconstructing a broken linebacker room and stabilizing its defensive identity, it will require alignment from top to bottom.

Recommended Articles