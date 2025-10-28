Colts Host Four New Defensive Free Agents for Workout
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to the practice squad on Monday afternoon, but the team worked out four other prospects in addition to Kpassagnon.
The Colts hosted linebacker Rashad Weaver, defensive end Casey Toohill, linebacker Grayson Murphy, and cornerback LaMareon James for a tryout.
Rashad Weaver
Weaver was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2021, where he spent three seasons. He was waived before the 2024 season kicked off and has since had short stints with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers.
Weaver's best season came in 2022, when he started four games for the Titans and recorded 27 total tackles (seven for loss), 5.5 sacks, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
He spent the 2025 offseason with the Jets before being released on an injury settlement. In two preseason games, he recorded two total tackles.
Casey Toohill
Toohill is a six-year veteran who was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft.
He was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders (then the Washington Football Team) in his rookie season. He started 14 games in Washington, filling in behind Chase Young.
In his 71 career games, Toohill has recorded 100 total tackles (11 for loss), eight sacks, three passes defended, and four fumble recoveries. He spent the 2025 offseason with the Houston Texans before being waived during roster cuts.
Grayson Murphy
Murphy played college ball at the University of North Texas for three years before finishing his collegiate career at UCLA.
Murphy was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but was placed on injured reserve before the season began. He spent the 2025 offseason with Miami, recording five total tackles and two sacks in three preseason games before getting cut before the regular season began.
LaMareon James
James is a first-year player out of Old Dominion and Texas Christian who signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent this spring.
James spent a few weeks on the Browns' practice squad before being waived and spending a month on the New York Giants' practice squad.
In 51 collegiate games, James racked up 121 total tackles, three interceptions, and 24 passes defended.