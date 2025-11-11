Colts Host Slew of Defensive Linemen for Workouts
Just a couple of days after their win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Indianapolis Colts brought in six defensive linemen for workouts, per Jake Arthur.
With the recent injuries to Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and DeForest Buckner, the Colts are taking a closer look at some depth pieces.
Let's take a quick peak at the six linemen.
DE Shaq Lawson
Lawson was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, where he spent the first four years of his career. Lawson then had one-year stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before returning to Buffalo for two more seasons. He spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers.
In 110 career games, Lawson has tallied 26 sacks, 207 total tackles (42 for loss), 77 QB hits, 14 passes defended, 7 forced fumbles, and an interception.
Lawson's single-season high for sacks is 6.5, which he accomplished in 2019 on the final year of his rookie deal.
DT Maurice Hurst II
Hurst was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2018 NFL draft, and the big man has since played for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Hurst started two games for the Browns last season.
In 63 career games (19 starts), Hurst has racked up 10 sacks, 116 total tackles (17 for loss), 23 QB hits, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble. 7.5 of his 10 sacks came in his first two seasons in the league.
DT Chris Wormley
Wormley was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL draft. Wormley spent three years with the Ravens, three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a year with the Carolina Panthers, then another year in Baltimore.
In 87 career games (31 starts), Wormley has recorded 11 sacks, 150 total tackles (14 for loss), 23 QB hits, 10 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. His best season came in 2021, when he recorded 7 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 starts for the Steelers.
DE Myles Cole
Cole was drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's draft. The Texas Tech product played in eight games for the Jaguars last season, recording 8 total tackles (1 for loss).
Cole was waived by the Jaguars during the final roster cuts this August. He then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in September, but he was waived two weeks ago.
DT Christopher Hinton
Hinton, the son of former Colts tackle and fourth-overall pick Chris Hinton, went undrafted in 2022.
Hinton bounced around from the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins in his rookie year but finally landed a multi-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hinton appeared in seven games across two seasons for the Chargers, recording 13 total tackles and a QB hit.
DE Viliami Fehoko
Fehoko, who is a second cousin of Vita Vea, was a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft, but he dealt with a variety of injury issues that kept him off the field. He never played a snap in the regular season and was released the following year during roster cuts.
Fehoko spent the 2025 offseason with the Washington Commanders, but was released with an injury settlement.