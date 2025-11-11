Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Host Slew of Defensive Linemen for Workouts

The Indianapolis Colts brought in six defensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday.

Sean Ackerman

May 23, 2023, Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (91) during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center.
May 23, 2023, Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (91) during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a couple of days after their win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Indianapolis Colts brought in six defensive linemen for workouts, per Jake Arthur.

With the recent injuries to Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and DeForest Buckner, the Colts are taking a closer look at some depth pieces.

Let's take a quick peak at the six linemen.

DE Shaq Lawson

Shaq Lawson
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) pass rushes in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Lawson was a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, where he spent the first four years of his career. Lawson then had one-year stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before returning to Buffalo for two more seasons. He spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers.

In 110 career games, Lawson has tallied 26 sacks, 207 total tackles (42 for loss), 77 QB hits, 14 passes defended, 7 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Lawson's single-season high for sacks is 6.5, which he accomplished in 2019 on the final year of his rookie deal.

DT Maurice Hurst II

Maurice Hurst I
Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Hurst was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2018 NFL draft, and the big man has since played for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. Hurst started two games for the Browns last season.

In 63 career games (19 starts), Hurst has racked up 10 sacks, 116 total tackles (17 for loss), 23 QB hits, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble. 7.5 of his 10 sacks came in his first two seasons in the league.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

DT Chris Wormley

Chris Wormle
Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) stops Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Wormley was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL draft. Wormley spent three years with the Ravens, three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a year with the Carolina Panthers, then another year in Baltimore.

In 87 career games (31 starts), Wormley has recorded 11 sacks, 150 total tackles (14 for loss), 23 QB hits, 10 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles. His best season came in 2021, when he recorded 7 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 starts for the Steelers.

DE Myles Cole

Myles Col
Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Myles Cole (59) shown on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cole was drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's draft. The Texas Tech product played in eight games for the Jaguars last season, recording 8 total tackles (1 for loss).

Cole was waived by the Jaguars during the final roster cuts this August. He then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in September, but he was waived two weeks ago.

DT Christopher Hinton

Christopher Hinto
Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (91) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Hinton, the son of former Colts tackle and fourth-overall pick Chris Hinton, went undrafted in 2022.

Hinton bounced around from the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins in his rookie year but finally landed a multi-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hinton appeared in seven games across two seasons for the Chargers, recording 13 total tackles and a QB hit.

DE Viliami Fehoko

Viliami Fehok
Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (93) is blocked by Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (67) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Fehoko, who is a second cousin of Vita Vea, was a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft, but he dealt with a variety of injury issues that kept him off the field. He never played a snap in the regular season and was released the following year during roster cuts.

Fehoko spent the 2025 offseason with the Washington Commanders, but was released with an injury settlement.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Sean Ackerman
SEAN ACKERMAN

Sean Ackerman is the co-Deputy Editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. Ackerman, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, majored in broadcasting. He's in his third year covering the NFL.

Home/News